After recapping what proved to be a brutal, hard-hitting main event match with Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane, Seth Rollins addressed the WWE fans assembled in Omaha, Nebraska, for the fallout edition of Monday Night RAW.

Taking the ring to the cheers of his adoring crowd, as is so often the case, Rollins informed fans that he has every intention to continue to be a fighting WWE World Heavyweight Champion, even if he would have really enjoyed a night off to help recover from his hard-hitting throwdown with the “King of Strong Style.”

Unfortunately, midway through his speech, he was met with the familiar sound of another man's music, this time belonging to Drew McIntyre, but, in a rare twist of fate, the “Scottish Warrior” didn't want to fight, but instead, had a challenge in mind for the future.

“Seth, Seth, Seth, relax, relax; the party is still on. You know as well as I do that, eventually, someone's going to jump you from behind, jump you in the parking lot, jump you in the back; I'm here to look you in the eye, man to man, and say I want that world title match,” Drew McIntyre said. “Not only that, I want you as close to 100 percent as possible, so I was thinking I don't know, maybe Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins for the world title at Crown Jewel?”

“Wait, wait a minute, wait a minute, so, so you're not out here to jump me? And you want me at 100 percent?” Seth Rollins asked. “Look, I'm not used to my challengers conducting business in this way, so I'm not really sure how to respond here; do you mind of I get some help? Omaha, I've got a question for ya. How does this sound? Crown Jewel, World Heavyweight Title on the line, Drew McIntyre versus Seth ‘Freakin' Rollins? Well my friends, we got ourselves one more reason to party, cause you've got yourself a match.”

Now, unfortunately for Rollins, McIntyre's premonition came true, as none other than Damian Priest attacked the “Visionary” from behind and laid him out as the “Scottish Warrior” did nothing about it… at least until Dominik Mysterio came out with the Money in the Bank briefcase, which McIntyre yeeted into the rafters to avoid a cash-in attempt. While Rollins likely would have appreciated his Crown Jewel foe's help in the ring instead, in the end, both men get to live to fight another day: November 4th in Saudi Arabia.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre make it official for Crown Jewel.

After recovering from his onslaught at the hands of Damian Priest, Seth Rollins caught back up with Drew McIntyre to let the “Scottish Warrior” know that he had a very productive conversation with WWE's Director of Live Events, Adam Pearce.

“Drew, Drew, my man, I got great news, I went and saw Pierce: He has made the match official for Crown Jewel,” Rollins told his Crown Jewel challenger. “Yeah, just one question now: What the h*ll is your problem? You wanna come out there acting like you're this man of integrity, right? Then I get jumped from behind, and you do nothing. Money in the Bank contract starts making its way down, and all of a sudden, you're this hero, this knight in shining armor? What kind of games are you playing?”

“I'm not playing any games, I've been truthful for the whole time; I've not told one lie. I literally said last week, if it doesn't involve my business, I don't get involved,” McIntyre responded. “Damien Priest, the Judgment Day, getting the World Title, that's not just my business, that doesn't just affect me, that affects the whole RAW roster. Remember what happened on SmackDown? The Bloodline? The numbers game? They've had the undisputed title for, oh I don't know, going on three years now, and I don't want a sequel on RAW.”

After weighing McIntyre's response ever so slightly, Rollins fired back, letting the former WWE Champion know that, after besting the Judgment Day for months, he isn't afraid of a single “Scottish Warrior.”

“Oh, of course, absolutely, that makes perfect sense,” Rollins concluded. “Well, I appreciate you looking out for all of us, but you don't have to worry about the Judgment Day, you see, they couldn't take this title from me, and neither can you. ”

Will McIntyre's new, me-first attitude serve him well against Rollins at Crown Jewel? Or will Rollins' resilience prove his greatest strength in Saudi Arabia? And what about Priest, who is still Señor Money in the Bank? Needless to say, this next month is going to be very interesting.