After taking part in a brutal showdown with Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback in Pittsburgh that polarized fans due to its unconventional pacing and harsh tone, more than a few folks wondered if Seth Rollins was wise to get back in the ring with the “King of Strong Style,” especially in a Last Man Standing match in the main event of Fastlane.

Would fans get behind another hard-hitting match that passed on traditional pins and eliminated rollups in favor of 10 counts? Or would the match fall flat in a similar way to Rollins' last win over Nakamura?

Taking the ring in the main event of the match, Rollins and Nakamura began the match normally enough, but as time progressed, it rapidly devolved into a glorified streetfight, with kendo sticks, ladders, tables, chairs, and a pair of freakin' nunchucks deployed on and against the World Heavyweight Champion.

Taking things outside of the ring for the first of two major segments of the match, Rollins almost superplexed Nakamura off the top of a 12-foot ladder onto the announcing table but was thwarted in a pretty incredible manner by the “King of Strong Style,” who pulled a page out of the bag of tricks of his January opponent, The Great Muta, and sprayed the champ with some blood red Muta mist.

With his back decimated by the fall, Nakamura attempted to close out the match in the ring, hitting Rollins' lower back on a steel chair before waiting for the ten count, but in the end, the “Visionary” was able to roll out of the ring and live to fight for a few more minutes. As the brawl continued on, Rollins and Nakamura found themselves on top of a table near the bleachers, where the former hit a Falcon Arrow on the latter, leaving them both laid out, but the WWE World Heavyweight Champion was cognisant enough to get off his feet and secure the ten count. All in all, a fun way to end the match, as everyone loves a street fight, even if the Fastlane rules for securing a win were slightly different.