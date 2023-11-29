Despite having an entire WarGames team in his corner, Randy Orton seemingly found a new ally in country rap star Jelly Roll?

After making his long-awaited return at Survivor Series, teaming up with Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and long-time friend Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton made his way over to Nashville, Tennessee, to do, well, a little bit of everything for the Red Brand.

From opening up the show, to feuding with Rhea Ripley on the microphone, to wrestling his first television match since last spring in a commanding win over the NXT North American Champion, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, with a little help from local country star Jelly Roll, Orton gave fans their money's worth in Nashville, and even stuck around after for a very special WWE Digital Exclusive to thank the “Save Me” singer for his help.

“Dude, I am so glad you came. It turned out, that if you wouldn't have come, I might have been in a little bit of a predicament out there. I'm a big fan and I am actually I was born in Knoxville, Tennessee. I am a native Tennessean. Yeah, I'm a Tennessee boy. Yeah, that's right. I just want to thank you very much for coming man. When someone from the outside, a celebrity from the outside, comes in and shows me and the locker room respect, there is nothing more important than that,” Randy Orton said via WrestleZone.

“And for so long you know, there's a lot of the world that looks down on what we do or scoffs at it. Most of them are at home watching it with the blinds folded. But the fact that you tell everybody you're a big fan, sitting front row, you're part of the show, dude, good on you man. You just made another fan right here tonight baby. I'm gonna download all your s**t right now. Aye, take it easy all right?”

Could Orton have done the job on his own without Roll slapping the taste out of Mysterio's mouth? You bet, based on how JD McDonagh has been moving after taking three RKOs over the past few days, it's safe to say he very much still deserves the “Apex Predator” nickname. Still, getting a celebrity involved in the action is nice, as if there's anything WWE has embraced since Nick Khan came to power, it's outside starpower.

Jelly Roll discusses his desire to see Randy Orton in person on RAW.

Before Randy Orton showed up to wish him well, Jelly Roll was afforded a chance to go one-to-one with Jackie Redmond to ask about his love of professional wrestling and his desire to get involved with the promotion however possible.

Asked about his first major memories in the WWE Universe, Roll recalled the debut of Kane and his eventual feud with the Undertaker.

“You know, so many of them come to mind, but I remember vividly the fear that went through my little child's heart, and it threw my household the first time Kane was introduced to the world,” Jelly Roll said via WrestleZone. “I will never forget that moment. That moment stuck with me forever. And I knew right then that we were in the dawn of something really special which I think turned out to be one of the greatest things in wrestling history was the story of Kane and The Undertaker… So I was petrified of The Undertaker. So then he had a scarier evil brother and I was like, ‘This is too much.'”

Then asked about making his way to Nashville to see the show, Roll let it be known that he couldn't miss out on seeing Orton make his return to the WWE Universe.

“You know, it was awesome dude. Because Randy Orton is the reason I came here tonight,” Jelly Roll noted. “Randy Orton was returning. It was my hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. I said, ‘Whatever it takes, we got to be in the building.' And I just felt like I was backing my boy. Dude I'm still shaking man. When I stood up and everybody cheered I'm like, ‘I'm doing the right thing. I am not wrong here.' And I just went for it dude. It was awesome. I was just telling y'all off-camera, that I always hear these stories about the locker room and the importance of what happens behind here. It has been one of the most amazing experiences. I have been starstruck all night. I have been to award shows, I have been to all kinds of crazy stuff, I have never been more starstruck than I was back here tonight.”

All things considered, it's a good thing Jelly Roll was there, as he helped to save Orton when the WWE Universe needed him most. Who knows, considering their chemistry, maybe the duo could even work together further at some point in the future.