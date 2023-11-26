Against all of the odds, CM Punk made his surprise return to the WWE Universe at Survivor Series and overshadowed Randy Orton's WarGames win.

When Randy Orton was “late” to the start of Survivor Series, leaving his team to prepare for their WarGames match 5-on-4, it led more than a few fans in the Allstate Arena in Roseland, Illinois, to chant early and often for their favorite local wrestler, the “Second City Saint” himself, CM Punk, to defy the odds and make his triumphant return to the promotion in order to provide some help to Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

Did it feel like a long shot? Oh yeah, in a big way, as all signs pointed to Punk still being on the outs with the promotion, but after the match came to a close, with Orton earning thunderous applause from the crowd and hitting one of the greatest RKOs you will ever see when JD McDonagh came flying off the top rope, WWE lingered on the end of the match a little longer than what seemed appropriate, considering the chants that thundered throughout the area, and with the incredible opening bars of “Cult of Personality,” Punker emerged from the back.

What did he do? Well, nothing really, he ran around a little bit, did his “it's clobbering time” chant, and hugged a few fans, but really, none of that mattered all that much: CM Punk is back in the WWE Universe, he (probably) isn't the Devil in AEW – unless he is, which would be absolutely crazy – and the professional world will never be the same. Buckle up, folks, this is gonna be wild.