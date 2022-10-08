Logan Paul stirs the pot ahead of match at WWE Crown Jewel

After Paul “Triple H” Levesque introduced the first of two clues in the White Rabbit mystery into the WWE Universe, the audience watching SmackDown both in the arena and from the comforts of their home were treated to the arrival of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn for a promotional segment designed to get fans excited about the show’s new season.

Now, after watching The Bloodline hold one title or another for the better part of two years, this shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise that the unit would come out and christen the new season – considering the percentage of the promotion’s titles currently held by the Anoaʻi family, they sort of have to – but what did come as a surprise was the return of Logan Paul, who took to the ring in an attempt to stir the pot and sew some dissent in the incredibly-successful unit.

It all began with Paul’s assertion that the true “Tribal Chief” is none other than Jey Uso, the man who feuded with his cousin, Roman Reigns, in a power struggle to decide on the new face of the promotion. While this statement was clearly meant to draw a reaction from noted hot-head Jey – which worked – but the words also hit hard with Reigns, who was visibly shaken by the challenge of his power. Had it not been for Zayn, who took the mic and proceeded to say the faction is better than ever, that they are the number 1s, and Paul is just a giant number 2 – a bit of Vince McMahon-esque toilet humor that didn’t go over nearly as well as one might have assumed – there might have been a fight in the ring between Jey and Reigns, but fortunately, that didn’t happen; Zayn brought the unit together, and Paul left without accomplishing his mission… or did he? Paul weighed in on that as part of the SmackDown LowDown after the show.

.@LoganPaul says he had no fear entering the ring by himself tonight with the whole #Bloodline waiting for him inside and that at #WWECrownJewel, @WWERomanReigns is not going to smash him as he may think. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/dVwkooBz07 — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2022

Logan Paul is happy to make The Bloodline a bit less cohesive in WWE.

When asked if he successfully sturred the pot after his promotional interaction with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline by SmackDown’s Meghan Morant, Paul agreed.

“Yeah, you know, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, these guys like to run their mouths, let them run their mouths,” Paul replied. “I’m in there, I see six guys and there’s one of me, right? And yet, if you put all of their brains together, I’m still smarter than them. I’m gonna find a way to win and today, we divide and we concur. Crown Jewel is not going to be easy for Roman and he will not have The Bloodline by his side, and I’m coming for him November 5th.”

Now granted, some will take pretty severe issues with Paul calling himself smarter than the entire Bloodline combined, as Paul Heyman was the mastermind behind ECW and has since built a pretty incredible second career as a sort of “Manager to the Superstars,” with a client list featuring everyone from Brock Lesnar, to CM Punk, Curt Axel, Ryback, – okay, they can’t all be great – and now Reigns but hey, I digress. Even if Paul isn’t for everyone, using his smarts to sew distrust in The Bloodline is a pretty sound strategy, as few performers can prepare to face an outside threat when they have dysfunction in their own house.