WWE’s Triple H delivers two new White Rabbit clues

When the promotion-proclaimed “season premiere” of SmackDown opened up with Paul “Triple H” Levesque in the middle of the ring, it felt like something consequential was about to happen.

Would the 14-time champion discuss his plans for the future, call out a current star, or maybe even debut a new one? None of the above, no, Levesque’s run would be short-lived, as he ultimately handed the ring over to The Bloodline shortly thereafter in a segment that would rapidly expand out to also include Logan Paul, but just because that confrontation was a big ole “number 2” doesn’t mean the fans went into the first commercial of the show disappointed. No, before he left, Levesque flashed a QR Code on his microphone that unsurprisingly went to another White Rabbit mystery clue.

Alright, so what is it this time? Do fans – or wrestling writers – need to spend an hour dissecting every hint, every clue, and even find an English-to-Yautja from the Predator movie franchise dictionary?

Nope; this time around, WWE dropped arguably the most straightforward teaser yet.

With a dancing pig chanting “let me in” and a blink-and-you-missed it cameo by Festus the pig, it’s pretty safe to say that Twitter user Mike Lunar is right: Bray Wyatt is all but officially confirmed for Extreme Rules, and things are about to get very interesting indeed.

A non-QR code debut officially made it onto WWE SmackDown.

Later in the show, the WWE Universe saw the White Rabbit mystery break into a new medium: SmackDown‘s commercials.

That’s right, after being exclusively resigned to the multi-media realm, with fans having to pause their television, scan the code, and then scour Twitter in order to try to understand what in the sam heck was going on, Levesque and company put their first White Rabbit teaser on television more casual fans to get in on the action before Extreme Rules.

The latest White Rabbit video says they will be coming tomorrow night. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/TUArhYS0WV — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) October 8, 2022

This video, which featured a white rabbit stepping on a purple X, before being blown away by an energy strike from the underground before showing the lines Feed Your Head, and then the date 10.8.2022, aka the date of Extreme Rules.

Now to some, this video jumped the shark, or hopped the rabbit, ever so slightly, as to the point, all of the previous White Rabbit hints required some level of engagement from fans, but frankly, this is somewhat of a nitpick. This is the go-home edition of SmackDown before Extreme Rules and like every good puzzle, the picture becomes more and more obvious as each piece comes into place. While the SmackDown-broadcasted video did show the date, the rabbit, the fire from you-know-where and the line “feed your head,” one could argue that the “let me in” festus teaser was far more revealing than the SmackDown commercial and thus gave away more of the bag.

Furthermore, every fan isn’t aggressively online, or even understands what a QR code is, and if this is the first introduction to someone’s White Rabbit mystery experience, at least they won’t be surprised or upset when Bray Wyatt – or someone else – appears at Extreme Rules. Either way, with the mystery almost over and the big reveal forthcoming, it’s clear the future will be revealed before fans know it, even if it will likely only serve as the preamble before Chapter 1 of this new era of WWE television.