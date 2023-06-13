In case you haven't heard, things aren't going particularly well in the professional career of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Once considered the belle of Hollywood's ball after successfully transitioning from the squared circle to the silver screen, “The People's Champion” has watched Black Adam go from a franchise-starter to a flop, his namesake NBC Show, Young Rock, canceled, and his spring football alternative to the USFL, a rehash of Vince McMahon's XFL, reportedly set to lose $60 million over its first season of operation.

And yet, in the humblest opinion of the “Brahma Bull,” it isn't about one year's losses but the victories down the road, as he noted in a Twitter response to an article by Forbes suggesting that the football league should probably close up shop.

“I’ve tried to tell him his whole life, but he’s never listened to me I play the long game in business and XFL is no exception,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said. “We saw some nice successes and took some L’s in our first season that we learn from. 75-100 XFL players will be competing in NFL camps this fall. That’s a big number that will continue to grow season over season. We’re in it for the long haul. Step by step building the league of opportunity. Like with any venture, success takes time. Thanks XFL fans for the love & support.”

Can “The Dwayne,” as Danhausen calls him, rebound from these losses? Most definitely; WWE fans will forever clamor for him to return to the ring, especially in a match with his cousin Roman Reigns, and with another movie on the book for the year, Red One, a mythologized take on Santa Claus that also features Chris Evans, Nick Kroll, J.K. Simmons, and Lucy Liu, there's still time for things to work out very well for “The Great One.” Until then, fans will be asking each other if they can smell what he's cooking up, which is an accomplishment for “The Rock” in and of itself.