Published November 20, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

When the teams of The Factory and Best Friends emerged from the back in time for the first match of AEW Full Gear‘s pre-show, something wasn’t quite right. The members of The Factory came out first, with QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Cole Karter, and Lee Johnson all walking down to the ring before the members of Best Friends, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, and the team’s de facto leader, Orange Cassidy, followed suit.

1…2…3… wait, that’s only nine members, what is this, Bianca Belair’s team for Survivor Series WarGames? Where was the tenth person, who was probably going to be Danhausen, but no one knew for sure? Well, the referees didn’t wait to find out, as they rang the bell anyway, and just like that, the match went underway. Taking part in a relatively traditional 10-man tag that fans have come to expect from pre-shows, the match was short on tags but high on energy, and other than a very unusual spot where Karter wiped out his own teammated on the outside with a top-rope suicida, the match went as advertised… at least until The Factory played up their man-up advantage and took the upper-hand over the Best Friends.

Fortunately, that 10th man came into play, and as new, spookier music played him down to the ring, who but a darker, bloodier Danhausen emerged from the back to even the odds and make The Factory’s collective lives a whole lot worse. Danhausen hit Northern Lights Suplexes, hit lariats, and in the end, poured his signature jar of teeth down Comoroto’s throat before taking him down with a pump kick for the win.

If that was that, then that would have been that, but before Marshall could wriggle away, he was thrown back into the ring by the Best Friends and was promptly spiked between the eyes by a little spike that Danhausen also brought to the ring. The moral of the story? Don’t ruin Danhausen’s Halloween; otherwise, bad things happen.