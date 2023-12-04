Though he hasn't been on television in some time, this WWE Superstar was still put over as one of the best by AEW's Claudio Castagnoli.

When Claudio Castagnoli revealed himself as the secret fifth member of the Blackpool Combat Club for a special match against Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door, it got folks talking across the online wrestling community.

Sure, Castagnoli had largely made a name for himself as a member of WWE, where he worked as a singles star, tag teamed with Shinsuke Nakamura, and formed one of the funnest duos around in The Bar, a two-man barfight with Sheamus that produced as many highlights in the ring as they did in their backstage bar vignettes.

While Shramus has since moved on, forming a new faction alongside Ridge Holland and the man formerly known as the “Bruiserweight,” Pete Dunn – aka Butch – would Castagnoli like to see a world where he reunited with his Celtic brother in booze? Well, the “Swiss Superman” was asked that question in an interview with WrestleTalk, and while he didn't answer the question outright, he did give a vote of confidence to his long-time friend.

“[Mock groans, laughs] I’m just kidding. I love him. I love Sheamus,” Claudio Castagnoli said via Fightful. “He’s awesome. Any company that has him has a tremendous asset. He’s just an absolute workhorse. One of the hardest workers in and outside the ring that I know. Absolute maniac in the best sense of the word. So I think it’s always, whatever is best for my friends, for them, and it’s also just fun to see what will happen. But yeah, love Sheamus.”

Whoa, could the day eventually come when Sheamus is a member of AEW in the BCC or otherwise? Only time will tell, but considering the “Celtic Warrior” is currently out of action with a “really bad” shoulder injury, it's unlikely such a move will happen any time soon.

Claudio Castagnoli isn't fazed after his loss to Brody King in the C2.

Speaking of Claudio Castagnoli, the “Swiss Superman” officially lost his first match in the AEW Continental Classic, placing his chances of becoming the first-ever holder of the new North American Triple Crown very much up in the air.

Discussing his defeat at the hands of Brody King, Castagnolid let it be known that he isn't giving up any time soon, especially with his next match coming against long-time rival Eddie Kingston.

“Credit where credit is due. Brody King, you've got my respect,” Claudio Castagnoli said via Fightful. “In the last few months, the Blackpool Combat Club, are we the good guys? Are we the bad guys. Uncertainty. Two matches in the C2, a win, and a loss. What does the future hold? Uncertainty. That's when you have to look in the mirror at yourself and know who you are. I know who I am. I know what I stand for. You guys who follow my whole career to this moment, who are in my corner, no matter what happens, no matter what will happen, I know you know who I am. The outcome does not matter. That's not why you're in my corner. You're in my corner because you know what I will put in every single night. No matter the odds, for the beaten, the broken, for the lost and forsaken, we rise and answer the call.”

Kingston, down 0-2 after losses to King and Bryan Danielson, commented on the match too and effectively let it be known that he's going to “mess” anyone up who steps opposite him in the ring.

“0-2. Yeah, that sounds sounds good. Bryan, I saw that sign he threw down that a fan held. I don't care. Fans can love me or hate me, that's their business. That's their right. You pay for a ticket to do what you do. If Bryan thinks that because I see a sign that calls me a bum, that I'm gonna go back and be self-hating and be self-destructive. I've done that dance, Bryan. I've done that dance. I'm not doing it again. I'm trying to grow. I'm trying to be better. 0-2, but I got to move on to the next one, and that's you, Claudio,” Eddie Kingston said via Fightful. “Claudio, I want you to go to Bryan later. Actually, no, go to Bryan after our match. After I beat the dog s**t out of you, I want you to go to Bryan and blame him. Blame him for that because Bryan Danielson, you gave me all of the motivation in the world. Claudio, Bryan, I'm going to get you again. I'm going to f**k you up. Everybody who's in my way, I'm going to f**k you up. Because now, it's my time now.”

Say what you will about the “Mad King,” but he is nothing if not direct. If Castagnoli wants to keep his C2 dreams alive, he's going to have to go to war.