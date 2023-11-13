Xavier will be looking to knock off Purdue from their throne on Monday night. But can they take down the No. 2 team on the country?

Who doesn't love big-time college basketball matchups in the month of November? We are in for a treat tonight as the Xavier Musketeers take on the Purdue Boilermakers for a chance at bragging rights. It is about that time to check out our college basketball odds series where our Xavier-Purdue prediction and pick will be revealed.

A year ago, Xavier basketball put up a 27-10 record and quietly became one of the more productive college basketball programs over the last several years. Even more so, the Musketeers reeled off a couple wins in the NCAA Tournament before falling to the Texas Longhorns in the Sweet 16. Can the Musketeers go on the road and put a tremendous victory on their resume which will pay dividends come March Madness time?

The second-ranked team in all of the nation, Purdue basketball has taken care of business as advertised with a perfect 2-0 start against lesser competition. After a 29-6 record last season, Purdue made history in the worst way possible by becoming only the second one-seed in NCAA Tournament history to lose to a 16-seed. With one of the most embarrassing ends in school history fresh on their minds, the Boilermakers ready to prove their haters wrong and go on a National Championship run.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Xavier-Purdue Odds

Xavier: +17.5 (-110)

Purdue: -17.5 (-110)

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Xavier vs. Purdue

Time: 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread

Led by longtime college basketball head coach Sean Miller, who is now in his second full season at Xavier, the future is as bright as a shining star in Cincinnati for many years to come.

Playing their ball within the ultra-competitive Big East Conference, Xavier proves that they are battle tested time and time again which is a big reason why the Musketeers have made some deep runs in the NCAA Tournament over the past few seasons. In order to shock the Boilermakers on their home floor, this upset bid will end up falling on the shoulders of two highly touted newcomers. Already not needing a proper introduction, freshman Dailyn Swain and Trey Green will be a formidable duo all year long.

In Xavier's most recent win against Jacksonville, the pair of playmakers combined for 25 points and could not be slowed down whatsoever. Above all else, it appears on paper that the Musketeers have more depth in the guards department in comparison to the Boilermakers which is an advantage that they MUST gain an upper hand.

Of course, finding ways to not be sloppy with the basketball will be critical as well. If Xavier can turn the ball over ten times or less in a hostile environment, then the chances of them knocking off the No. 2 team in all of the land will only sky rocket.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread

It always helps to have the reigning National Player of the Year on your roster, and that is exactly the case for the 2023-2024 Boilermakers. Not needing an introduction, big-man Zach Edey is a walking mismatch out on the hardwood for a multitude of reasons. For starters, Edey tower at 7'4″ and is often un-guardable down low on the block. Most recently, it proved to be Edey who absolutely abused Morehead State en route to dropping 18 points on 62% shooting from the floor. Not to mention, but the Boilermaker big-man rarely makes mistakes out on the court leading to turnovers. Clearly, getting Edey involved in the gameplan on both ends of the floor will make Purdue tough to beat on this Monday night.

In addition, this squad is near un-beatable within the confines of their home arena. Believe it or not, but Purdue currently boasts a 22 game win-streak at Mackey Arena and have also posted 16 consecutive victories against non-conference opponents in the month of November. Simply put, this stat alone does not bode well for an Xavier squad that is still trying to find their footing early in the season with a ton of new faces in that locker room. Alas, be on the lookout for this roaring atmosphere and overall Purdue experience to play a big part in the Boilermakers chances to cover the spread and ultimately come out victorious.

Final Xavier-Purdue Prediction & Pick

Indeed, this is a treat for college basketball fans everywhere! Expect this big-time showdown to feel like a late-season game with major implications on the line. At the end of the day, side with Purdue to be too much to overcome on their home court.

Final Xavier-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue -17.5 (-110)