Xavier University has agreed to a contract extension with head basketball coach Sean Miller, adding two years to his previous deal, according to John Fanta of Fox Sports.

The extension means Sean Miller's contract as head coach of the Xavier basketball program runs through the 2028-2029 season, according to Fanta. He had a very successful first year in his second stint at Xavier, bringing them to the Big East championship game and the Sweet 16.

Miller previously coached Xavier from 2004 through 2009, before taking the coaching job with the Arizona basketball program. During his first stint with Xavier, the program was in the A-10 conference. He led them to a conference tournament championship, three regular season championships and took them to the NCAA Tournament four times in his five seasons. Last season, Xavier went 27-10 overall, according to Sports Reference.

Miller had a successful run with the Arizona basketball program. He was there for 12 seasons, and was fired after allegations of recruiting violations.

Now, Miller currently does not face punishment for any of those alleged violations, and seems at home with Xavier, now in the Big East, which might be the best conference in college basketball this season.

It will be a tough task for Xavier to compete at the top of the Big East this year, as it seems the team will be missing Jerome Hunter and Zach Freemantle, who are two of the best players on the roster.

It will be interesting to see how Miller has his team perform without Jerome Hunter and Zach Freemantle. However, even if they are not good this year, Miller is a proven coach who can lead a successful program in the long-term.