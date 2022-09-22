CC Sabathia hilariously roasted after bizarre shoe size admission

CC Sabathia had a lot of laughs during Wednesday night’s MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition broadcast of the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Padres after he revealed to the rest of the panel that his size grew from a size 13 to 15 during his time in the big leagues. Stephen Nelson, Cliff Floyd, and Chris Young all had their laughs at the expense of CC Sabathia as well, but it’s all for fun.

CC Sabathia also said that he had since shunned away from “K-Swiss and Chucks” because his feet would hurt in them.

But it’s really not his feet that got CC Sabathia baseball fame, but his ability to strike people out and get the job done on the field. We’re no experts, but his footwork also got to have a role in his success in the majors.

Sabathia pitched for a total of 19 years in the MLB, entering the big leagues in 2001 as a first-round selection by the then-Cleveland Indians. He played for the team until 2008 when he was traded by the Indians to the Milwaukee Brewers. As a free agent in December 2008, he signed with the New York Yankees, where he would go on to win a World Series title in just his first year in the Bronx.

The six-time All-Star CC Sabathia played the rest of his career with the Yankees until he announced his baseball retirement in 2019 — when his feet already was size 16.