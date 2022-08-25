Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury

The New York Yankees received a mixed bag of injury results on Thursday. On one hand, Giancarlo Stanton was activated ahead of their game in Oakland against the Athletics. But on the other hand, Nestor Cortes was placed on the 15-day IL with a groin injury.

Cortes spoke with the Yankees media ahead of Thursday’s game and discussed the injury, via Marly Rivera.

“I hurt it, that game against the Blue Jays,” Nestor Cortes said. “I didn’t know how serious it was obviously the day of the game because I pitched six innings. Next day, walked in, was limping a little bit. Felt a lot of discomfort and got an MRI and ended up being minor grade 2.”

The Yankees left-hander has been spectacular in 2022. He owns a 2.68 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. Cortes is limiting opponents to a .200 batting average and has struck out 133 hitters. Additionally, Nestor Cortes has become a fan favorite in New York.

Although this injury is not great news, Cortes will likely benefit from the two weeks off. The Yankees are gearing up for the postseason and will want him at full health.

Nestor Cortes later commented on the severity of the groin injury.

“I’m progressing pretty well now,” Cortes said. “I just played catch. I ran some sprints. I don’t know, I’ve never had this injury before so I don’t know how long it will take. But I’m hoping, the way I’m feeling today, maybe like another 15 days will be exactly what I need.”

Yankees fans are certainly hoping he will return at the 15-day mark.