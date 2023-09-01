This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

The New York Yankees head on the road to take on the Houston Astros in game one of a three-game series Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. So let’s check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Astros prediction and pick.

New York (65-69) is by far the most surprising team this season with their awful record and being dead last in the American League East. The last time we saw the New York Yankees finish in last place in the AL East we have to go back to the 1990 Major League season. It’s downright despicable that the Yankees with all of this talent have been such a dumpster fire this season but they will be at least looking to right the ship and hopefully end the season with a couple of wins as they head to Houston to take on the Astros.

Houston (77-58) heads into this matchup against the New York Yankees tied at the top of the American League West standings as they are clinging onto the second seed in the Wild Card race. The surging Seattle Mariners just overtook the Astros after an insane run for them to get the lead in the AL West. It will be up to the Astros to keep their winning ways going as they take on the sinking ship that is the New York Yankees.

Here are the Yankees-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Astros Odds

New York Yankees : +140

Houston Astros: -166

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Astros

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Amazon Prime Video

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Yankees Will Win

Carlos Rodon has a history of dominating the Houston Astros. In fact, in a game last season, Rodon pitched a complete game shutout against the Astros, allowing only two hits and striking out 12 batters. With this kind of success against the Astros, Rodon is sure to give the Yankees a strong start.

In addition to Rodon’s pitching, the Yankees have a potent offense that could help them secure a win. Led by sluggers like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees have one of the most powerful lineups in the league. In fact, they currently rank third in the American League in runs scored. With this kind of firepower, the Yankees are capable of putting up big numbers against any team, including the Astros.

Why The Astros Will Win

Justin Verlander is a dominant pitcher who has proven himself time and time again. With a career ERA of 3.33 and an impressive strikeout rate of 9.5 per nine innings, Verlander is a force to be reckoned with on the mound. In fact, he has a record of 10-6 this season with a 3.06 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. With his impressive track record and recent success, Verlander is sure to give the Astros a strong start.

In addition to Verlander’s pitching, the Astros have a potent offense that could help them secure a win. Led by sluggers like Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez, the Astros have one of the most powerful lineups in the league. In fact, they currently rank first in the American League in runs scored. With this kind of firepower, the Astros are capable of putting up big numbers against any team, including the Yankees.

Final Yankees-Astros Prediction & Pick

The New York Yankees have one of the highest payrolls in all of the majors and their 2023 season has been an absolute dumpster fire. Carlos Rodon was supposed to be one of their aces coming into the season but due to injuries and not living up to the lofty expectations he’s had a much less than stellar season.

Things certainly don’t get much easier when he and the Yankees head on the road to take on the Houston Astros who are fighting for a spot in the Wild Card as well as the top spot in the AL West. Verlander is looking like his young self as of late really dominating the opposition which is something that is much expected coming into tonight’s matchup against the New York Yankees. While the Yankees have a ton of firepower when they are on, it’s when they are cold like they have been during the second half of the season that’s when Verlander can take over and limit the bats of the Yankees. Ultimately, Astros come out swinging early really taking it to Rodon early making it tough on the Yankees to amount a comeback and Astros just drown them down the stretch and keep their winning ways going.

Final Yankees-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros (-166), Under 8.5 Runs (-120)