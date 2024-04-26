The Yankees make the trip to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates. These two teams have been playing well with the Brewers being one of the best teams in the NL and then the Pirates have been solid as well, but not as red-hot comparatively. Our MLB odds series has our Yankees-Brewers prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.
The Yankees have come out of the gate extremely hot with a 17-8 record. They are the second-best team in the AL only ahead of the Yankees. They have also won two straight and three out of their last four games. Their bats have gone cold a bit, ranking in the bottom half of the league. However, they have vaulted to second in the league in pitching behind only the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees have been night and day different this season compared to last season. Juan Soto is a difference maker they added to go with Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Volpe. The Yankees have been great, but have a tough matchup against the Brewers in this spot.
The Brewers have been great this season with a 16-8 record, behind only the Braves in the NL. Their offense has been the key to their success. Their bats are a top-five unit in the MLB. Christian Yelich despite his current injury, William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, and Willy Adames have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate and have been the biggest keys to their success on offense in the very early part of the season. The pitching has been very good jumping into the top-10 in overall ERA. Freddy Peralta and Colin Rea have had to step up more with Brandon Woodruff injured, but there has not been a massive fall-off without him. The Yankees present a tough matchup overall for the Brewers.
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Yankees are going with Luis Gil on the mound where he has a 1-1 record, a 2.75 ERA, and a 1.27 WHIP. Through 19.2 innings, he has allowed seven runs on eight hits with 17 walks and 29 strikeouts. He has appeared in four total games and the Yankees have gone 3-1 in those spots. In his last start, he pitched 5.2 innings and allowed one run on two hits with three walks and nine strikeouts in a Yankees win. The Brewers will be a very tough matchup, despite his hot start to the year.
The biggest key for the Yankees is their offense, especially after they struggled so much last year. They are ranked 19th in the MLB in team batting average at .236 after finishing last season with a .227 batting average. Five Yankees have hit at least three home runs. Juan Soto has been the key, leading the way in most batting categories. He leads the way in batting average at .319, in home runs at six, in RBI at 22, in OBP at .431, and in total hits at 30. This will be a great matchup against Colin Rea for Milwaukee on the mound.
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Brewers are putting Colin Rea on the mound who has a 2-0 record, a 2.08 ERA, and a 1.29 WHIP. In 21.2 innings, he has allowed six runs on 22 hits with six walks and 14 strikeouts. In his four appearances this season, the Brewers are 3-1. In his last start, he pitched five innings and allowed zero runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts in a Brewers win. Rea has been great and faces a talented Yankees offense in a challenging matchup overall.
The offense for the Brewers has been nothing short of great this season. The Brewers are fourth in team batting average at .262, as compared to them finishing last season with a .240 batting average. William Contreras and Rhys Hoskins lead the way for the Brewers in most of the batting categories. Contreras leads with a batting average of .365, in RBI at 22, in OBP at .446, and in total hits at 35. Contreras, Yelich, and Hoskins are tied for the lead in home runs at five. They are going to be a massive challenge for Luis Gil and the Yankees' defense.
Final Yankees-Brewers Prediction & Pick
The Yankees have been very good this season, but the Brewers are going to win this game. Colin Rea is the better option than Luis Gil on the mound and the Yankees have gone cold a bit, while the Brewers have hung on and played great behind the plate still. Expect the Brewers to cover and win this game at home, there's just more to trust with them right now.
Final Yankees-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-162)