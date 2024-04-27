The Yankees make the trip to Brewers to face the Brewers. These two teams have been playing well with the Brewers being one of the best teams in the NL and then the Yankees being one of the best in the AL. Our MLB odds series has our Yankees-Brewers prediction, odds, and pick for Saturday.
The Yankees have come out of the gate extremely hot with a 17-9 record. They are the second-best team in the AL only behind the Guardians. Their bats have gone cold a bit, ranking in the bottom half of the league. However, they have vaulted to second in the league in pitching behind only the Red Sox. The Yankees have been night and day different this season compared to last season. Juan Soto is a difference maker they added to go with sluggers Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Volpe. Nestor Cortes, Marcus Stroman, and Carlos Rodon have been very good on the mound for New York. The Yankees have been great, but have a tough matchup against the Brewers in this series.
The Brewers have been great this season with a 16-8 record, behind only the Braves in the NL. Their offense has been the biggest key to their success. Their bats are a top-five unit in the MLB. Christian Yelich despite his current injury, William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, and Willy Adames have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate, making this offense extremely hard to defend. Their pitching has been very good, jumping into the top-10 in overall ERA. Freddy Peralta and Colin Rea have been the biggest keys on the mound and both have been great. However, the Yankees present a tough matchup overall for the Brewers.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Yankees-Brewers Odds
New York Yankees: -1.5 (+108)
Moneyline: -142
Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-130)
Moneyline: +120
Over: 8.5 (-115)
Under: 8.5 (-105)
How to Watch Yankees vs. Brewers
Time: 7:10 pm ET
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin / YES Network
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Yankees are going with Carlos Rodon on the mound where he has a 1-1 record, a 2.70 ERA, and a 1.35 WHIP. Rodon has allowed eight runs on 23 hits with 13 walks and 22 strikeouts. He has appeared in five games and the Yankees have gone 3-2 in those spots. In his last start, he pitched seven innings and allowed zero runs on one hit with two walks and four strikeouts in a Yankees loss. The Brewers present a very tough matchup for him despite how good he has been so far this season.
The biggest key for the Yankees is their offense, especially after they struggled so much last year. They are ranked 19th in the MLB in team batting average at .239 after finishing last season with a .227 batting average. Eight Yankees have hit at least one home run and five of those Yankees have hit a minimum of three. Juan Soto has been the key, leading the way in most batting categories. He leads the way in batting average at .316, in home runs at six, in RBI at 22, in OBP at .430, and in total hits at 31. They get a decent matchup against Joe Ross on the mound for the Brewers.
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Brewers are putting Joe Ross on the mound who has a 1-2 record, a 4.05 ERA, and a 1.55 WHIP. He has allowed 12 runs on 22 hits with nine walks and 18 strikeouts through 20 total innings. In his four appearances this season, the Brewers are 1-3. In his last start, he pitched 5.1 innings and allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts in a Brewers win. Ross has been solid, but faces a tough matchup against a talented Yankees offense.
The offense for the Brewers has been nothing short of great this season. The Brewers are third in team batting average at .264, as compared to them finishing last season with a .240 batting average. William Contreras and Rhys Hoskins lead the way for the Brewers in most of the batting categories. Contreras leads with a batting average of .365, in RBI at 22, in OBP at .446, and in total hits at 35. Contreras, Yelich, and Hoskins are tied for the lead in home runs at five. They are going to be a massive challenge for Carlos Rodon and the Yankees' defense.
Final Yankees-Brewers Prediction & Pick
The Yankees are the pick in this game. They have the better pitcher in Rodon and it's a spot where their offense can get going more against Ross for the Brewers. The Brewers have a great offense themselves, but Rodon has the talent to slow them down even on the road. Expect this to be close for most of the game, but the Yankees should pull away and win and cover against the Brewers.
Final Yankees-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+108)