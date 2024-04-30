The best two teams in the AL East face off as the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Orioles prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Yankees enter the series at 19-10 on the year, which is good for first in the AL East. The Orioles are 17-10 on the year, which is a game back of the Yankees for first place. The two teams will play Monday night in the first game of the series. Clarke Schmidt will be on the mound for the Yankees. He is 2-0 with a 3.55 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP. Grayson Rodgriguez will be on the mound for the Orioles. He is 3-1 with a 4.45 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Yankees-Orioles Odds
New York Yankees:-1.5 (+122)
Moneyline: -122
Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline: +104
Over: 9.5 (+100)
Under: 9.5 (-122)
How to Watch Yankees vs. Orioles
Time: 6:35 PM ET/ 3:35 PM PT
TV: YES/MASN
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Yankees are sixth in the majors in runs scored while sitting eighth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Through the first month of the season, Juan Soto has led the team. He is hitting .318 on the year with a .434 on-base percentage. He has six doubles, and seven home runs, leading to his 24 RBIs. Furthermore, he has stolen two bases and scored 21 times. Scoring and stealing bases is something Anthony Volpe has done well. He has scored 20 times while stealing seven bases. Volpe is hitting .282 on the year with a .368 on-base percentage. He has four doubles, a triple, and three home runs. That gives him 13 RBIS.
Aaron Judge is also starting to play better. He is hitting .211 on the year but with a .346 on-base percentage. He has six doubles and six home runs this year while driving in 18 runs. Still, he has scored just 12 times this year. Meanwhile, he is joined in the outfield by Alex Verdugo, Verdugo is playing well, hitting .267 with a .358 on-base percentage. He has six doubles and four home runs, leading to 13 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
Yankees pitching is second in the majors in team ERA while sitting ninth in wHIP and seventh in opponent batting average. It will be Nestor Cortes on the mound for the Yankees in this one. He is 1-2 this year with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. In his last start, he went seven innings, giving up three runs with two home runs in a loss to the Athletics. Still, he has two starts this year where he has gone seven or more inings and not given up a run. Orioles batters have hit a career .180 in 100 at-bats against Cortes, with just one RBI. That is off a solo home run by Ryan Mountcastle.
Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Orioles sit third in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting fifth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging. Gunnar Henderson has led the way. He is hitting .288 on their with a .347 on-base percentage. He has three doubles, three triples, and nine home runs this year. This has led to Henderson having 22 RBIS and 23 runs scored. Joining him in driving in a lot of runs is Jordan Westburg. Westburg is hitting .304 in the year with a .360 on-base percentage. He has five doubles, a triple, and five home runs. Further, Westburg has 16 runs scored and 19 RBIs. Moreover, Henderson and Westburg have been stealing a lot of bases. Henderson has six stolen bases while Westburg has four.
Also stealing a lot of bases is Cedric Mullins. Mullins is hitting just .222 this year with a .273 on-base percentage. Still, Mullins has two doubles, six home runs, and 17 RBIs. He has stolen six bases and scored 17 times. Also with six home runs this year is Colton Cowser. Cowser is hitting .310 on the year with a .375 on-base percentage. He has six home runs with 18 RBIS while scoring 11 times on the season.
Orioles pitching is 13th in team ERA while sitting sixth in WHIP and 12th in opponent batting average. it will be Dean Kremer on the mound for the Orioles. He is 1-2 on the year with a 4.61 ERA. Current Yankees have 90 at-bats against Kremer, jitting .278 against him with five home runs and 11 RBIS. This is led by Aaron Judge who is hitting .400 against him with three home runs and four RBIs.
Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick
Both offensive units are amazing, but the difference in this one will be pitching. Overall, the Yankees are pitching better. While both Dean Kremer and Nestor Cortes have similar numbers this year, Cortes has shut down these Orioles in the past. Kremer has not been able to do that. Expect a back-and-forth game, but the Yankees get the win.
Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-122)