‘You guys don’t have anything’: Julio Urias once completely roasted a Padres fan after sickening comment

Sports fans can be vile sometimes. We’ve seen one too many instances of fans taking things way too far with their trash talk with players. Whether it’s racist comments, gestures, or even popcorn throwing, players have experienced it all. Julio Urias, one of the Los Anglees Dodgers’ pitchers, had an epic comeback against one of these hecklers.

During a game between the Dodgers and rival San Diego Padres, opposing fans heckled Julio Urias. At first, the pitcher was unfazed, having heard the same sentiments time and time again. However, when said fans turned to insulting his eye, Urias snapped, and unleashed a savage comeback against the hecklers. (via Los Angeles Times)

“I gave it to your team in the playoffs last year and I have a ring,” Julio Urias said. “You guys don’t have anything. And that was with one eye. Imagine if I had two.”

If you didn’t know, Julio Urias’ left eye is nearly closed. This is a result of multiple surgeries the Dodgers pitcher went through to remove a benign mass in said eye. Urias can still see out of the eye, but it’s obviously impacted his vision to a certain degree. You couldn’t tell his vision was impaired when you see him on the field, though.

The Dodgers have been steamrolling their competition thanks in large part to the contributions of Julio Urias and the rest of the pitching crew. Their excellent play has perfectly complemented the high-powered offense their hitting group gives them. They are the favorites to make it out of the National League and fight for another World Series ring.