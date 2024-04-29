Someday, Zendaya may return to music. However, she has one condition for a return.
Appearing on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the Dune actress was asked if she would return to the medium. She said she would return if it was the “right timing.”
“I like creating it, again, for myself, but if there was a moment, maybe I would put out a little something,” she said. “We'll see. But maybe.”
That's far from a stone-cold guarantee that Zendaya will return to music. But it sounds like if she is passionate about the project, then she will come back. After all, she's making it for herself more than anybody.
Before making a name for herself on the big screen, Zendaya gained notoriety for her role in Disney Channel's Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. In 2013, she released her self-titled debut album.
Additionally, she embarked on the “Swag It Out” tour. She played 44 dates across three legs from August 5, 2012, through November 1, 2014. Zendaya also opened for fellow Disney Channel alum Brigit Mendler on her “Summer” tour. Since then, she has not released a lot of music. Maybe someday a sequel album will be released.
Who is Zendaya?
After her Disney Channel stint, Zendaya began making a name for herself on the big screen. She starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming as MJ and would later reprise her role in two sequels, Far from Home and No Way Home.
She would go on to star in The Greatest Showman, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Malcolm and Marie. Zendaya also stars in Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise alongside Timothée Chalamet. Dune: Part Two came out earlier in 2024 and has been a box office hit, grossing over $700 million.
Zendaya now stars in Challengers. The film was directed by Luca Guadagnino and also stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. She stars as Tashi, a former tennis prodigy who takes on the task of coaching her husband. However, tensions rise when he faces off with his former best friend and Tashi's ex-lover.
Challengers had a successful opening weekend. The film opened to $15 million domestically, good enough to top the charts.
Her biggest role to date, though, is in HBO's Euphoria. Zendaya leads the series as Rue Bennett, a teen dealing with addiction. Two seasons have been produced thus far along with two holiday specials.
Zendaya isn't the only young star to blossom from Euphoria. Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and more gained widespread notoriety for their performances. Sam Levinson created the series for HBO.
It's unclear if a third season will happen. At one point, it seemed all but guaranteed. However, it has gotten murky since then as rumors of drastic changes to Zendaya's character have floated around.