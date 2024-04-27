Zendaya and her costars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, are breaking down the sexy scene that has everyone talking. In the trailer, the Euphoria actress is sitting in the middle of Faist and O'Connor on a bed as she leans in to kisses each one of them. The Emmy winner plays Tashi Duncan who is a former tennis prodigy, Faist plays her husband and O'Connor is her ex and all three are caught in a love triangle in the film.
While the stars might seem like they are just winging the scene, the actors praise the intimacy coach Mam Smith on how they were able to make the scene possible.
“We had to do it in one shot,” explains Zendaya of the moment per People. “So that was like, ‘Okay, you have to say this line, the camera's got to go here, and if we mess up, we got to start over again.’”
“It's very intentional and thought through with the help of everyone,” adds the Dune star. “It's such a community of people that make this one shot happen. It's like we [actors] are just a small part of it, ultimately.”
“I've done sex scenes and people are always fascinated: ‘How do you do that?’” says O’Connor. “It is choreographed. It has to be so that everyone feels safe and comfortable.”
Faist adds that having some freedom in between the choreography is what is worthwhile for him.
“Because life is not just black and white. Life is everything, all the 50 shades of gray in between. That's the work for me,” he said.
“I've found that I drill my lines so that by the time I'm there, I'm not thinking about my lines. I can feel free, I can play,” Zendaya added.
What Has Zendaya Said About The Interest In Her Kissing Scenes?
Zendaya has spoken about the “odd” interest in people obsessed with her kissing a fellow actor in a scene on television and film.
“I know it’s very odd,” she told “Jake’s Takes” about how the media has put a spotlight on her kissing scenes. “I have no idea [why]. I don’t know if it’s because they want it to be a viral thing, but I have noticed that — with me, specifically. I feel like other actors don’t — if there was somebody else here, you probably wouldn’t ask that question. But yeah, it is a part of my job and it’s a completely normal part of the job, despite maybe other people’s perception of our job. But yeah, it is odd.”
“Thank you for bringing that up because I was thinking the same thing. This is weird,” she added.