With the 2022-23 regular season officially over, it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 offseason.

A time of year in which teams are more invested than ever in finding talent to upgrade their roster, be it via the NBA Draft, the trade market, or NBA free agency.

This year’s free agency class will be headlined by players like Kyrie Irving, with multiple stars expected to decline the player option on their contract to become unrestricted free agents. However, while most of the attention will be on guys like Irving and James Harden, there are a number of players flying under-the-radar that can help teams improve.

With that in mind, here a few free agent targets that NBA teams should consider signing this offseason.

10 under-the-radar NBA free agent targets entering 2023 offseason

Note: All of the listed players are currently set to be restricted free agents

Darius Bazley

Combo forward Darius Bazley has yet to reach his ceiling but in having bought into the idea of being a defensive specialist and offensive connector, he’s found a consistent role that he’s impactful in.

For the team that signs Bazley, not only will they be getting a young talent on an affordable contract, but they’ll be getting one who could outplay that contract as well. As wings and forwards continue to outgrow the 3-and-D archetype that teams are comfortable labeling them with, Bazley could take a leap forward offensively this offseason.

Shooting a career-high 37.7 percent from 3-point range, the 22-year-old’s length, potential, and work ethic will be worth a long look this offseason.

Dominick Barlow

Forward-center Dominick Barlow does most of his damage in the paint but at 6-foot-9 and 231 pounds, that’s right up his alley. The problem with Barlow is that he doesn’t excel athletically at that size, so his upside may be limited. Furthermore, Barlow doesn’t really offer much outside of what he can do in the paint. Nonetheless, at just 19-years-old, Barlow still has room to grow both physically and in terms of his skillset.

Getting him on a cheap contract and focusing on his development could allow him to be an x-factor for some team down the line. He’s already a patient interior scorer with a nose for the ball, a high motor, and solid touch around the rim.

McKinley Wright IV

Entering the league at 23-years-old, lacking top-end athleticism, and only standing at 6-foot-0, the physical aspect of what makes for a popular NCAA prospect saw McKinley Wright IV go undrafted. Even with him likely being the best point guard for the Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball program since Chauncey Billups, a five-time All-Star and 2004 NBA Finals MVP.

The team that signs Wright will be getting a heady player that can get into the teeth of the defense and finish despite his size, as he shot 63.6 percent of his shots within five feet of the rim and 65.5 percent of his shots in the restricted area. He’s also a solid catch-and-shoot option knocking down 38.9 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes in the 2022-23 season.

Louis King

Scoring 20 points on 8-13 shooting from the field and 4-8 shooting from three in his lone game this season, the former Oregon standout was stellar in the Philadelphia 76ers regular season finale against the Brooklyn Nets. Especially when considering the length and defensive excellence of their frontcourt.

Having turned 24-years-old on Apr. 6, there’s more than enough reason to buy Louis King stock as a 3-and-D role player. Especially as the defense will hold up for the long-limbed forward, even when the shot isn’t falling.

Julian Champagnie

Julian Champagnie is simply the type of player that makes winning plays.

On the defensive end, he plays with discipline and adheres to the team philosophy. Offensively, he’s a player that doesn’t need the ball in his hands for long to score, whether he’s getting his points off of cuts, spot-ups, dribble-drives, or in transition. Scoring 9.7 points per game this season, he’s averaging 11.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the San Antonio Spurs in 20.9 minutes per game. He’s doing it efficiently as well, with a 60.9 true shooting percentage.

Mac McClung

The 2023 All-Star Slam Dunk Contest champion, second-year guard Mac McClung is bouncy. That much everyone knows.

However, McClung’s motor, developing 3-point shot, and ball-movement should get teams attention as they look for young and athletic backcourt talent. Capping off the 2022-23 regular season with a near triple-double, McClung demonstrated that he’s knock just a dunker as he recorded 20 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

At 24-years-old, the best has yet to come for him, especially considering his physical tools.

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is another undersized guard with plenty of skill, but as a true point guard with great passing instincts, defensive intensity, and overall feel for the game, he should be getting a chance to play on more than a two-way contract pretty soon.

Averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers G League affiliate, Pippen has the talent to be on a NBA team’s rotation, not just on a standard contract. Nonetheless, he has to prove that. Most players that excel at his size (6-foot-1) are elite defenders or shooters; aside from bulking up his 170-pound frame, that’s where the bulk of his focus may need to be moving forward.

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Sandro Mamukelashvili is a skilled center with a penchant for making nice passes at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds. A great decision-maker with the ability to score in the low post or stretch the floor beyond 3-point range, Mamu is a player that the Spurs may want to bring back but who other teams would be wise to pry from San Antonio.

Only 23-years-old, the 2021 second-round pick out of Seton Hall could be a highly productive backup center or an eventual starting center.

Tre Jones

In keeping with the theme and the team, Spurs guard Tre Jones — the younger brother of Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones — is a high-level facilitator.

Jones averaged 12.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game last season while recording six double-doubles and two triple-doubles. Boasting two-way impact despite his size at 6-foot-1, plenty of teams should be in the market for a player with his combination of speed, ball-handling, and decision-making skills. Jones does need to work on his 3-ball, but he does so many things well as a point guard that it’s a weakness that’s constantly overshadowed by his strengths.

Theo Maledon

Theo Maledon’s first three seasons in the league — the first two which saw him with the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder — have all been inconsistent. However, Maledon may have turned the corner in the second half of the 2022-23 season, averaging 11.9 points, 8.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game after the All-Star Break. In seven starts, he averaged 14.3 points, 9.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game.

Though he still needs work as an outside shooter, Maledon is an impressive defender at 6-foot-4 and knows how to work his teammates open for easy buckets offensively. An interesting comparison for Maledon is four-time All-Defensive selection and two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo.