Week 13 of the 2023 Fantasy Football season is here, signaling the onset of playoffs for many season-long fantasy leagues. The importance of making optimal lineup decisions is heightened, particularly in this crucial week where numerous teams are on a bye. This adds an extra layer of complexity. This week poses additional challenges for fantasy owners as they navigate the landscape in preparation for the impending playoffs. Securing a win in this final week is no small feat, considering the absence of key wide receivers.

As we step into Week 13, the absence of wide receivers makes it one of the busiest bye weeks in the 2023 NFL season. Fantasy football managers will be without Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, DJ Moore, Davante Adams, Jakobi Myers, and Jalin Hyatt. This is because the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants all enjoy their bye weeks.

Ahead of Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which wide receivers to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 13

Nico Collins, HOU (vs DEN)

While Tank Dell has recently taken the spotlight, Nico Collins has maintained a consistently high level of performance. Both Texans receivers, including Collins, are recommended starts for Week 13 against Denver. Collins has achieved a minimum of 13.5 PPR points in three consecutive games, scoring two touchdowns during that span. With 20 targets in his last two matchups against Arizona and Jacksonville, resulting in 14 catches, the expectation is that the Texans-Broncos game will be a high-scoring affair. This, of course, favors the Houston passing game, which should favor Collins.

Calvin Ridley, JAC (vs CIN)

Calvin Ridley excels when Zay Jones shares the field. In the five games that Jones has played this season, Ridley has scored at least 20.6 PPR points in four of those contests. This includes the last two. He also recorded 12 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 15 targets in his recent games against the Titans and Texans. As such, Ridley is approaching must-start status across all fantasy football leagues. Consider him favorably as the Jaguars take on the Bengals. We anticipate a challenging matchup for the Cincinnati defense against Jacksonville's passing attack on Monday night.

Brandon Aiyuk, SF (@ PHI)

Yes, Brandon Aiyuk had a modest 13-point performance in the previous week's victory over the Seahawks. However, he should have a breakout performance in Week 13, facing a favorable matchup against Philadelphia. The Eagles defense has struggled against perimeter receivers, conceding 12 touchdowns and the highest fantasy points to the position. In what could be a high-scoring game, Aiyuk is a confident start.

Michael Pittman, IND (@ TEN)

Michael Pittman continues to impress on the stat sheet. He scored 20.7 PPR points in the recent win over the Buccaneers. With another favorable matchup against a Titans defense that has allowed the fifth-most points per game to perimeter receivers in the last four weeks, Pittman is a solid choice for Week 13. Despite a lower output of 10.2 points against them in Week 5, Pittman is recommended as a start this week.

Start ‘Em: Adam Thielen, CAR (@ TB) and Courtland Sutton, DEN (@ HOU)

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 13

Christian Watson, GB (vs KC)

Christian Watson showcased an impressive performance on Thanksgiving against Detroit. He tallied season highs in catches (five) and yards (94) with a touchdown for the second consecutive game. While this surge in form is encouraging, the Green Bay receiving corps remains crowded. Jayden Reed is preferred over Watson, with Romeo Doubs close behind. In Week 13, Reed is considered a No. 3 fantasy football receiver. Meanwhile, Watson and Doubs fall into borderline starter status, particularly in three-receiver leagues. The formidable Chiefs secondary, especially against top receivers, poses a challenge. As such, Watson could face difficulties if matched up against cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.

Tyler Lockett, SEA (@ DAL)

Tyler Lockett continues to exhibit inconsistency as a fantasy football receiver. This makes him a questionable choice for Week 13 against Dallas. In his recent matchups against the Rams and 49ers, Lockett accumulated just 16.1 PPR points. He recorded eight catches for 81 yards without any touchdowns on 12 targets. Sure, he delivered 23.2 PPR points against Washington in Week 10. Still, this upcoming game against the Cowboys presents a challenging scenario. Dallas ranks third in the league for the fewest fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Lockett is advised to be started cautiously, primarily in three-receiver leagues.

Drake London, ATL (@ NYJ)

Despite Drake London's unexpected success in the previous week against the Saints, caution is advised when considering him for Week 13. The Jets have proven to be staunch against perimeter receivers, allowing the fewest points per game. Additionally, their defense has yet to concede a touchdown catch to a receiver lining up wide. While London could be viewed as a risky flex option at best, the challenging matchup suggests a level of caution in starting him.

Sit 'em: Chris Godwin, TB (vs CAR) and Puka Nacua, LAR (vs CLE)

Looking Ahead

In navigating the intricate decisions surrounding receivers for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL Season, fantasy football managers find themselves at a crucial juncture with playoffs on the horizon. Balancing the potential upsides and challenges, the recommended starts and sits aim to guide teams toward victory during this pivotal week. As we witness standout performances and unpredictable turns in the dynamic landscape of fantasy football, strategic decision-making becomes paramount. Whether opting for established stars or taking calculated risks with emerging talents, the art of crafting a winning lineup unfolds. As the fantasy football journey ventures into the playoffs, may these insights serve as a compass, steering teams toward success in the pursuit of championship glory.