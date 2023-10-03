CJ Stroud is starting to prove why he should have been the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The rookie has become a revelation for the Houston Texans and even snapped their nearly two-year home-win drought. Their win against the Pittsburgh Steelers all but proved that he is the next big thing in the league. Nico Collins, one of Stroud's favorite weapons, happily agrees to this sentiment in his latest statement, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

“We already knew he had that ‘it' factor since we drafted him. It’s the reason he has that C on his chest, man,” Nico Collins said about the young Texans quarterback.

CJ Stroud put on a masterclass against a Steelers secondary that featured TJ Watt. He darted 16 completions out of 30 passes which got him 306 passing yards in Week 4. Two passing touchdowns were also the cherries on top of his insanely good performance. His versatility on offense was also on display when he rushed for four carries which got him 16 rushing yards.

Collins knows that the Texans have a star in the making. This is also why he has the full backing of the whole squad, “We’re going to have his back 100 percent of the way. It’s only going to get better for him. The sky is the limit for him. The dude can ball. We’re going to keep climbing and keep shocking the world and having fun.”

The 2nd pick of the NFL Draft's next challenge comes in the form of a struggling Atlanta Falcons squad. Will he be able to maintain their winning streak?