After taking a big step forward in 2022, the Seattle Seahawks weren't able to replicate their success in 2023. While they have some questions that need to be answered, they are keeping their key contributors in town, which helps explain why they went out of their way to restructure Tyler Lockett's contract earlier this offseason.
Lockett has been a key piece of the Seahawks offense ever since he entered the league in 2015, but he took a bit of a step back in 2023, much like the rest of the offense, as his 894 receiving yards was his lowest total since back in 2017. However, Lockett decided to rework his deal so that he could stay with Seattle, because in his eyes, Seattle is now his home.
“Seattle is home. Obviously it’s a business and so you’ve got to kind of look and see what is good for them, you see what’s good for yourself, as well. And with everything that I had a chance to be able to do and become, it’s really cool that you hear that the staff wants you to be on the team, as well. Cool to hear stuff about John when he’s talking to my agent and kind of see how they see me, how they still view me.”
“[I] try not to get too much into the contract because I’m still kind of in a blessed situation. So everybody kind of talks about the contract or talks about the money or say it’s a pay cut or whatever it is, but it’s enough for us to still be here. It’s enough for them to still want me.’’ – Tyler Lockett, The Seattle Times
Tyler Lockett looking to help Seahawks get back on track in 2024
While he's not the flashiest receiver ever, Lockett has been one of the most consistent receivers during his time in the league. Prior to 2023, he had posted at least 1000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in four straight seasons, and while he didn't do that last season, that was largely due to Seattle's inconsistent offense.
Keeping Lockett in town was important for Seattle, as he has good chemistry with Geno Smith under center, and he's a great complement to their top wideout in DK Metcalf. And the good news for them is that staying with the Seahawks was important to Lockett, who has spent his entire career with them, and seems to want to finish his career in the same place he started it.
As he prepares to enter his age-32 season, Lockett could ultimately begin regressing, but he still has a lot of value for this team on offense right now. This has been a perfect pairing for nine seasons so far, and with this revised deal, Lockett will remain for Seattle for the next few years, and it's clear that all parties involved are thrilled to have been able to get this deal done.