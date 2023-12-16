Which Running Backs will carry your fantasy odds in Week 15?

Welcome to Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, a critical juncture for those who have clinched a playoff spot in their fantasy football leagues. Congratulations on making it this far, but the time for jubilation is limited as the win-or-go-home nature of the playoffs offers only one shot at success. To navigate through this high-stakes week, let's fine-tune your lineups by providing our top recommendations for both starting and sitting players at the running back position.

Now that the byes and the regular season are in the rearview mirror, the focus shifts entirely to the pursuit of championship glory. The significance of optimizing your lineup cannot be overstated in this crucial phase. The decisions you make could propel you closer to the highly coveted title. Even if your team didn't make the playoffs, there's still an opportunity to stay engaged through daily fantasy football contests. In this week's analysis, we will not only address the conventional start 'em or sit 'em dilemmas for season-long fantasy managers but also acknowledge a couple of noteworthy fantasy football bargains.

Ahead of Week 15 of the 2023 NFL Season, it’s time to see which Running Backs to start and which ones to sit in your fantasy football team.

Running Backs to Start in Week 15

Ezekiel Elliott, NE (vs KC)

In Week 14 against Pittsburgh, Ezekiel Elliott exceeded expectations. He stepped in admirably for the injured Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and tallied an impressive 27 PPR points. While he faced challenges on the ground with 22 carries amounting to just 68 yards, Elliott showcased his prowess in the passing game. He secured seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. The Patriots have a penchant for involving their running backs in the passing game, currently ranking fifth in receptions to the position with 74. Considering the recent success of running backs against the Chiefs, Elliott is poised for another strong performance.

James Cook, BUF (vs DAL)

Under the guidance of offensive coordinator Joe Brady, James Cook has consistently delivered in the past three games against the Jets, Eagles, and Chiefs. Notably, his role in the passing game has been a key asset. He has amassed 14 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 16 targets. With 43 carries over this span, Cook remains a significant contributor and should continue to be heavily involved in Week 15 against Dallas. Despite the Cowboys posing a formidable challenge, Cook is a solid start as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Joe Mixon, CIN (vs MIN)

Joe Mixon faces a tough matchup on paper against the Vikings. They have allowed the third-fewest rushing yards and no touchdowns to running backs since Week 10. Despite that, Mixon remains a must-start. Despite rookie Chase Brown cutting into Mixon's workload, the experienced back continues to see a substantial number of touches each week and has maintained consistent productivity. With over 17 fantasy points in five of his last seven games, Mixon remains a reliable starter.

DeAndre Swift, PHI (@ SEA)

Yes, the past few weeks haven't been ideal for DeAndre Swift and the Eagles. Still, this week presents a favorable turnaround against Seattle. The Seahawks have yielded the most rushing yards and touchdowns since Week 9. They have struggled against running backs in the receiving game since Week 10. In simpler terms, running backs have thrived against them recently. Despite recent down performances, Swift remains a strong fantasy option, especially considering the favorable matchup.

Start ‘Em: David Montgomery, DET (vs DEN) and Zack Moss, IND (vs PIT)

Running Backs to Sit in Week 15

Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs PHI)

In his return from a two-game absence, Kenneth Walker III recorded eight carries for 21 yards and four catches for 33 yards on five targets. While this marked his highest target and reception count since Week 1, the presence of Zach Charbonnet limits Walker's upside. Facing the formidable Eagles, Walker should be approached cautiously in Week 15. At best, he is a flex option.

Devin Singletary, HOU (@ TEN)

Returning to the lead role in Week 14 against the Jets, Devin Singletary posted a respectable 13 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown. However, his lack of involvement in the passing game raises concerns. The uncertainty surrounding CJ Stroud's (concussion) availability for Week 15 further complicates Singletary's outlook. Even if Stroud plays, Singletary may face challenges running against a tough Tennessee defense.

James Conner, ARI (vs SF)

James Conner delivered an outstanding fantasy football performance in the Cardinals' last outing. However, the circumstances were favorable with the Cardinals holding a comfortable lead over the Steelers. This week against the 49ers, a different scenario is expected. This makes Conner's outlook less promising. The 49ers boast the fewest rushing yards allowed and the second-fewest fantasy football points per game to running backs this season. Conner has struggled in the last five Cardinals losses, posting single-digit fantasy football points. Additionally, he has yet to reach 20 receiving yards in a game this season. If alternative options are available, playing it safe and avoiding this challenging matchup with Conner is advisable.

Sit 'em: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (@ NE) and Gus Edwards, BAL (@ JAC)

Looking Ahead

As we navigate the pivotal Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, fantasy football managers find themselves at a crossroads. They face crucial decisions that could determine their championship fate. The careful selection of starting and sitting running backs becomes paramount, considering the high stakes of the playoffs. Whether it's relying on the consistent production of proven performers like Ezekiel Elliott or James Cook, or exercising caution with players facing tough matchups like Kenneth Walker III or James Conner, strategic decision-making is the key to success. As the fantasy football season approaches its climax, every point matters. Astute choices at the running back position could be the game-changer needed for victory.