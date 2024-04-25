The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a relatively successful 2023-24 NFL season. Dallas finished with a 12-5 record and was the top team in the NFC East. Moreover, Dak Prescott could reunite with his old offensive running mate: New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott.
The Cowboys met with Elliot and his agent Rocky Arcenaux to discuss a potential return, per NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The former NFL rushing champ and his old team don't have a deal yet, but they continue to talk.
Ezekiel Elliott may not be the rusher he used to be, but he would supply great veteran presence and support to Dallas' offense.
Elliott started his Cowboys career in 2016 when the team selected him with the fourth pick in the NFL Draft. The former Ohio State Buckeye made an unbelievable impact during his rookie season. Elliott rushed for a career-high 1.631 yards and 15 touchdowns. Thus, he earned his first and lone All-Pro honor in addition to his first Pro Bowl appearance.
His production took a slight hit after only playing 10 games his sophomore season, but he returned strong in years three and four. Elliott totaled 1,434 yards and six TDs in 2018 and garnered 1,357 yards and 12 TDs in 2019. He earned two more Pro Bowl honors for his efforts.
Things did not go the smoothest for Elliot after 2019. He had respectable seasons in 2020 and 2021, but he regressed during his last year in Dallas. Elliot rushed for 826 yards and 12 TDs in 2022. Afterward, he left the franchise to join the Patriots.
Elliott comes off a season of 642 yards and three TDs with New England. One of the most positive aspects of his 2023 season was he tied his career-high in games played at 17. Should Elliott leave the Patriots and return to Dallas, he should be a reliable contributor.
Regardless, Dak Prescott and company look to ascend after their end to the season.
Cowboys look to make a jump in 2024-25
Dallas reigned atop the NFC East during the regular season, but their postseason result drew ire amongst fans. The Cowboys shockingly lost 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers in their first-round Wild Card matchup.
The team added another failed attempt to their deep playoff run aspirations. Nevertheless, Dallas is returning with a fire. The team retains full trust in head coach Mike McCarthy despite their disappointing end to the season.
“To the fans who think this team has quit on Mike McCarthy, my conversations with players don't tell me that at all. Really interesting hearing them defend him, his culture, & how he's led them on the field and off it. Their ownership of failing Mike is what stands out the most,” Jane Slater reported after Dallas' season ended.
If the Cowboys continue to add to their existing talent, McCarthy could have a great squad to work within 2024-25. In addition to Dak Prescott, the team's offensive success hinges on star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. He is looking for a hefty extension by the start of the regular season, but if he and Dallas do not agree to terms, he could strategically hold out of team activities. Surely, both sides will come to an agreement.
All in all, an Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys return would give fans another reason to be excited and provide the team with much-needed depth. How will Dallas handle its multiple decisions during the 2024 offseason?