Fantasy football managers are up in arms after James Cook fumbled and was benched at the beginning of the Bills-Broncos game.

The Buffalo Bills are trying to improve their AFC Standing as they take on the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football. The Bills started their Week 10 matchup rough though. The Broncos have the early lead and RB James Cook fumbled the ball which led to an apparent benching. Cook's break from the game has fantasy football managers on edge.

Fantasy football managers go crazy over James Cook's Bills benching

Cook is a highly touted fantasy football prospect due to his top-performing rushing ability. The 24-year-old boasts just over 500 rushing yards for the 2023-24 season, good enough to rank him in the top quarter of NFL running backs.

Fantasy managers are not happy with Cook's fumble and consequential benching, as he will not be able to earn points sitting down. Here are some hilarious reactions to his early-game performance:

No one: James Cook fantasy owners rn: pic.twitter.com/bI3WYi9iZR — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 14, 2023

not what james cook managers want to see 🙈 pic.twitter.com/6pwm19wuzJ — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) November 14, 2023

Some fans are criticizing head coach Sean McDermott for benching Cook, given it was only the second fumble of his career. Many managers marked a double standard regarding McDermott's treatment of Cook and Josh Allen.

One X user commented, “Cook fumbled and was benched, but Allen throws an interception and gets to keep playing.” It seems fantasy managers have a lot riding on Cook's performance. Nevertheless, Cook and the Bills have a chance to improve their play.

The Broncos were able to kick a field goal during the first half while Buffalo was scoreless. The early-game turnovers are working against the Bills, but if they can minimize them for the rest of the game they will be in good shape. Expect Buffalo to make an offensive run as the game nears the second half.