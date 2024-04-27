The Dallas Cowboys have had an ambiguous running back situation ever since Tony Pollard departed to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. However, Dallas fans may be happy to hear about a certain club legend possibly returning to help fill that void.
Ezekiel Elliott has been rumored to be coming back to the Cowboys for a few weeks now, but it's looking even more likely after another nugget was reported on Friday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.
“Cowboys could draft a running back today with one of their three picks,” Gehlken tweeted. “The choice won’t change the expectation Ezekiel Elliott will rejoin Dallas backfield in 2024 to complement and help mentor that rookie. This has been the sense for several weeks. Now increasingly imminent.”
Dallas currently owns the 73rd and 87th overall picks, barring any draft-day trades Friday. The team used its second-rounder on Western Michigan edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland.
If the Cowboys do select a tailback with one of those picks, they'd be added to a depth chart that includes former un-drafted free agent Rico Dowdle and 2023 sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn.
How useful would Elliott be to Dallas at this point in his career?
Elliott can still contribute to the Cowboys as a change of pace option and veteran mentor
It's no secret that Elliott is no longer the All-Pro-level back that he used to be. The Ohio State alum is coming off of one of his worst seasons, totaling career-lows with just 3.5 yards per carry and five total touchdowns. Elliott hasn't reached 1,000 scrimmage yards since 2021, and hasn't reached the Pro Bowl since 2019.
However, the two-time NFL rushing leader isn't dead wood, either. Elliott was still a fine complimentary back to New England Patriots starter Rhamondre Stevenson last year. Although Stevenson averaged half a yard more per carry, Elliott outpaced him in carries and total rushing yards. He also recorded 13 more catches and 75 more receiving yards.
Elliott could match up well with a stud rookie. As of this writing, Texas tailback Jonathan Brooks is the only prospect at the position that's been taken. Florida State's Trey Benson, Michigan's Blake Corum, and USC's MarShawn Lloyd headline some of the top-tier backfield talent remaining.
Regardless, the Cowboys are unlikely to not draft a running back this year. In fact, Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones publicly fawned for Brooks in the post-Round 1 presser, via CBS Sports' Garrett Poddell.
“In my thirty years, I thought it was the best interview that I've ever interviewed with a player,” Jones said. “He's [Brooks] outstanding. He's just outstanding. He's a great football player. We've got him high, high, high. And he's a good player.”
Brooks ended up going 46th overall to the Carolina Panthers. However, he probably wasn't the only back on the Cowboys' radar. The club is most likely hesitant to hand over the backfield keys to Dowdle or Vaughn, who both profile as career backups.
Regardless of what Dallas does Friday, Elliott still has a lot to give as a potential tailback option. Not only is he a fan-favorite, but he's still a capable player who could also use his veteran experience to mentor a younger and more agile teammate.