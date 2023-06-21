It is the Travelers Championship at the TPC at River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Stars such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will tee it off this week at the Travelers Championship. It is now time to continue our PGA odds series with a look at the Fan Duel Tournament specials for the Travelers Championship with a prediction and pick.

This year a huge purse increase happened, going up from 8.3 million to 20 million dollars this year. Xander Schauffele won this tournament last year, with a two-stroke win and a -19 score. Bubba Watson has won this event three times, and Jordan Spieth took it in 2017. This year Scottie Scheffler, John Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Rory McIlroy are the favorites. While there is money to be made in picking the winner, Fan Duel offers a lot of very profitable tournament specials.

These props combine golfers and finishing positions to get solid odds. Fan Duel is currently offering ten tournament specials. It is time to pick the best odds and combinations with this Travelers Championship prediction and pick.

Here are the Travelers Championship Tournament Specials Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Travelers Championship Tournament Specials Odds:

Any two of Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood to finish in the Top 20: -120

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler both to finish in the Top 20: -120

Any two of Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, and Tom Kim to finish in the Top 10: +220

Any two of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Cantlay to finish in the Top 5: +240

Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood to finish in the Top 20: +380

Any two of Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and Wyndham Clark to Finish in the Top 10: +450

Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland to Finish in the Top 10: +600

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Shauffele are all to finish in the Top 10: +900

Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim, and Collin Morikawa all to finish in the Top 20: +1100

Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, and Tom Kim all to finish in the Top 10: +3000

Travelers Championship Tournament Specials: Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler both to finish in the Top 20

Rory is coming off a tough loss at the US Open, but he could have a nice rebound here at the Travelers. He is currently ranked third in the World Golf Rankings and has had success at this tournament before. Last year was his worst finish ever at this event, and he tied for 19th in that, while shooting nine under par. His worst-ever score at this event came in 2017, and that was a -6 score, with a tied for seventeenth place finish. While six under par normally would not snag a top 20 finish, it did that year as the event had the highest winning score since 2007 at -12. Furthermore, Rory has been playing great as of late. He has been top ten in each of his last four tournaments, including two majors.

Scottie Scheffler has not had the same level of success at this event. He has played it three times with his last time out being his best. In 2022 he finished in a tie for 13th with a ten under-par score. In 2021 he was tied for 47th at three under, and in 2020 he missed the cut. Scheffler has become a different player since then. He is currently first in the World Golf Rankings and has finished inside the top 20 in his last 17 events. He has been tied for fifth or better in his last five and also has two wins and a runner-up on the season.

Travelers Championship Tournament Specials Pick: Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler both to finish in the Top 20 -120

Travelers Championship Tournament Specials: Any two of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Patrick Cantlay to finish in the Top 5

As noted previously, Scheffler has been on fire as of late. He has been top three in his last four events. In AT&T Byron Nelson right before that was tied for fifth. He also has two first-place finishes, a second-place, a third, and two fourth-place finishes outside of that. In 17 events in the 2022-23 season, Scheffler has been in the top five in ten of them. He is better than a 50/50 shot of hitting the top five this year. So that gives one, but two need to make it for this to hit.

Xander Schauffele is an interesting option. He won this event last year by shooting 19 under par. He was also tied for 20th in 2020 and tied for 14th in 2017. The last time someone repeated as the champion of this event was 2001-02 when it was named the Canon Greater Hartford Open and Phil Mickelson won back to back. That does not mean golfers have not done well here in back-to-back years. Hunter Mahan followed up a win with a runner-up finish. Bubba Watson has had back to back solid performances as well. This year, Schauffele has made the top five six times and finished tied for tenth in the US Open.

Cantlay has been very consisten here. He has been in the top 15 in each of the last five times he has played here. The best he has done is a tie for 11th though. Still, Cantlay has climbed to number four in the World Golf Rankings. He has five top five finishes this year, and been playing better on Sundays. Why is that important? Last year Cantlay was in a position to win this event until he shot a 76 on Sunday. He was also in a good spot in 2019, before having a rough Sunday.

Travelers Championship Tournament Specials Pick: Any two of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay to finish in the Top 5 +240

Travelers Championship Tournament Specials: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Shauffele all to finish in Top 10

This has some pretty longshot odds but could be a huge value. First is Rory McIlroy. Rory is playing top-ten golf a lot right now. He has finished in the top ten in seven of the 12 events he has played this season. His only two poor events were The Players Championship and the Masters. He just regained his top ten ranking in the World Golf Rankings after the Memorial and would like to hold on to it. A Top 10 finish here would do just that. Even more so, Rory has been just one stroke outside the top ten twice at this event.

Schauffele has a top ten in this event with the win last year, and in 2017 he was just one stroke away from the top ten. He has nine top-ten finishes in 16 events this year. He also has one event that he would have been top ten with one more putt made on Sunday. Like Rory, Schauffele just climbed back into the top ten of the World Golf Rankings and plans to keep himself there.

Then there is Scheffler. He would have been in the top ten with a better Sunday finish. This year he has been much better on Sundays. The US Open was just one of three times this year that he finished top ten and his worst round came on a Sunday.

Travelers Championship Tournament Specials Pick: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Shauffele all to finish in Top 10 +900