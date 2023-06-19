Another major, another heartbreaker for Rory McIlroy. After coming up short at the 2023 US Open, the Northern Irishman's wait for a drought-ending win at a major tournament continues. However, McIlroy is not one to be discouraged by such a result.

“When I do finally win this next major, it's going to be really, really sweet. I would go through 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship,” Rory McIlroy told reporters following the conclusion of the 2023 US Open (via Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports).

When it was all said and done at the Los Angeles Country Club, it was Wyndham Clark who stood on top of the field. Clark did just enough to stave off Rory McIlroy in the final round, as he recorded four birdies to help counter the four bogeys he had on Sunday. McIlroy, on the other hand, was doomed by his lack of birdies, only coming up with one in the fourth round.

Rory McIlroy already has four major titles under his belt, but he won the last one way back in 2014 when he took care of business in that year's edition of the PGA Championship. Since then, McIlroy has cracked the top 10 of a major tournament a total of 19 times — the most by any player over that same stretch.

After getting cut at the 2023 Masters Tournament last April, McIlroy regained his form in a major tournament with a T-7 at the 2023 PGA Championship followed by his runner-up campaign at the Los Angeles Country Club.