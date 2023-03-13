James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Scottie Scheffler has moved back into the number one spot in the Official World Golf Rankings following his win at the Players Championship.

The 26-year-old was in the top five at the conclusion of each day of the tournament, but it was only after his third round 65 that he jumped to the top of the leaderboard. After holding a two-shot lead heading into the final round, Scheffler was challenged early on Sunday, losing the lead following a bogey on the third hole.

He quickly responded, however, with five consecutive birdies beginning on the eighth hole setting up an unassailable lead. Despite a bogey at 14, Scheffler made his way steadily to the finish line, with four pars to finish seeing him finish at -17 and five shots clear of his nearest rival.

The win was Scheffler’s second for the year after he triumphed at the Phoenix Open a month ago, and saw him dislodge Jon Rahm from the top of the world rankings after the Spaniard had spent the last three weeks there.

Scottie Scheffler rose rapidly up the rankings last year to grab the number one spot in March after winning the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament, and with his Masters victory coming soon after that he was able to hold onto the spot for a total of 30 weeks.

Rory McIlroy eventually stole the coveted position off him in October, but Scheffler has remained one of the pre-eminent players in the world since relinquishing the position, and managed to grab it back briefly in February this year before Jon Rahm took a hold of it for the fifth time in his career.

Scheffler has already spent 31 weeks as the world’s number one ranked player, enough for the 14th most since the rankings were introduced. And, at the ripe old age of just 26, it’s a position which he is well-poised to become very accustomed to over the course of his career.