Taylor Swift won over her beau Travis Kelce at the most recent Webby Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The most high-profile couple in the world were nominated in the same category: best creator or influencer, collaboration, features (social). The pop superstar won with her National Voter Registration Day collaboration with Vote.org. Meanwhile, the Kansas Chief tight end was nominated for his collaboration with The Cheesecake Factory on “Fashion Icons.”

However, Kelce didn't go home empty handed. He and his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagle center Jason Kelce won the People's Voice Award (as voted by the public) as best co-hosts, features (podcasts) for their New Heights podcast.

Other winners announced Tuesday are Olivia Rodrigo who won two awards for her GUTS album under the social category. Timothée Chalamet also won for his part the campaign ad for Apple TV+, Call Me with Timothée Chalamet. The Webby Award for Best Video Editing, Craft went to Squarespace’s Backstage with Adam Driver.

The monologues from Adam Driver, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Keke Palmer, Aubrey Plaza and Emma Stone won the Webby Award for Events & Live Streams, General Video.

For the special awards, Kara Swisher won the Webby Lifetime Achievement Award as a veteran tech journalist and pioneer in digital entrepreneurship.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus will receive the Webby Podcast of the Year Award for her podcast Wiser Than Me, which she uses to connect generations of women through meaningful and important conversations.

Shannon Sharpe will receive the Webby Advocate of the Year, an award chosen by both the IADAS (International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences) and NAACP, for his significant contributions in sports commentary and his “advocacy for racial equality, education and health” through his podcast Club Shay Shay. Katt Williams' episode on this podcast won the comedian the Webby Award for Featured Guest, Individual Episodes.

Keke Palmer will receive the Webby Special Achievement Award for her “unique brand of digital innovation” through her projects Baby, This Is Keke Palmer and KeyTV.

IHeartMedia won 12 wins, which earned the network the Webby Podcast Company of the Year. PBS, which was nominated for 13 awards and won 11, won Webby Media Company of the Year.

The 28th Annual Webby Awards ceremony will be held on May 13 in New York. The event will be hosted by Amber Ruffin. Fans can watch the highlights — one that's unique to the event is the five-word acceptance speeches — by following the ceremony through their social media platforms @TheWebbyAwards on Instagram and TikTok.

Webby Awards president Claire Graves said, “This year's Webby Winners represent work at the cutting edge of creativity and innovation. They are best-in-class creators, entrepreneurs and companies who are taking giant strides to make something entirely new to entertain, help or inform people through the internet.”

The Webby Awards or the Webbys are presented by the the IADAS for excellence on the internet. The IADAS is composed of more than 3,000 experts and innovators. Categories include websites, video, mobile sites and apps, as well as AI, Meta and virtual.

There are two awards for each category, one chosen by the IADAS and the other by the public; the Webby and the People's Voice, respectively.

See below for the highlights of the awards. See here for the complete list.

Special Achievement Awards

Webby Lifetime Achievement: Kara Swisher

Webby Podcast of the Year: Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Webby Advocate of the Year: Shannon Sharpe

Webby Special Achievement: Keke Palmer

Webby Winners

Video

Webby Award for Food & Drink, Video Series & Channels: First We Feast's Hot Ones Studio Tour with Sean Evans! + Wing Tutorial & CRAZY Hot Sauce Tasting

Webby Award for Music, Video Series & Channels: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts

Webby Award for Events & Live Streams, General Video: Saturday Night Live

Webby Award for Comedy, Branded Entertainment: The Simpsons – Maggie Simpson in Rogue Not Quite One

People’s Voice Award for Animation, General Video: Daft Punk – Infinity Repeating Music Video

People’s Voice Award for Viral, General Video: The Jimin Experience from the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

People’s Voice Award for Best Web Personality/Host, Performance & Craft: Recess Therapy Hosted by Julian Shapiro-Barnum

Podcasts

Webby Award for Comedy, Shows: The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya

Webby Award for Best Indie Podcast, Features: Can't Afford Therapy Podcast

Webby Award for Featured Guest, Individual Episodes: Katt Williams – Club Shay Shay

Webby Award for Comedy, Individual Episodes: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

Webby Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Shows: The Laverne Cox Show 

Webby Award for Best Series, Features: Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast

Webby Award for Best Indie Podcast – Limited Run, Features: TwentyOne 21: A Black AF Scripted Audio Comedy

People’s Voice Award for Comedy, Shows: Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend

People’s Voice Award for Best Co-Hosts, Features: New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

People’s Voice Award for Technology, Shows: The Vergecast

Websites and Mobile Sites

Webby Award for Best Mobile Visual Design – Function, Mobile Specific Features & Design: Apple Vision Pro

Webby Award for Cultural Institutions, General Desktop & Mobile Sites: Book of HOV

Webby Award for Best User Interface, Features & Design: Google Fonts

Webby Award for Financial Services/Banking, General Desktop and Mobile Sites: RunwayML

Webby Award for Best User Experience, Features & Design: Spotify

Webby Award for Business Blog/Website, General Desktop & Mobile Sites: Shopify

Webby Award for Best User Experience, Features & Design: Spotify Web Player

People’s Voice Award for Events, General Desktop & Mobile Sites: Emerson Collective Presents Climate Science Fair

People’s Voice Award for Best Mobile User Interface, Mobile Specific Features & Design: Threads Web

Advertising, Media & PR

Webby Award for Integrated Campaign, Advertising Campaigns: Barbie The Movie

Webby Award for Best Video Editing, Craft: Squarespace’s Backstage with Adam Driver

People’s Voice Award for Brand Strategy, Advertising Campaigns: Snoop Goes Smokeless 

People’s Voice Award for Media & Entertainment, Branded Content: They're Just Ken: Ryan Gosling Gifts BTS' Jimin Ken’s Guitar

People’s Voice Award for Technical Achievement, Features & Design: Wish Tree for Yoko Ono

Social

Webby Award for Sustainability & Environment, General Social: Nat Geo Social Media

Webby Award for Experimental & Innovation, Features: Fenty Beauty Shade Matching Filters 

Webby Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, General Social: GLAAD

Webby Award for Public Service & Activism, Social Campaigns: Governor Barbie ft. Gretchen Whitmer

Webby Award for Music & Performance, Social Video Short Form: Jon Batiste joins CNN’s Chris Wallace

Webby Award for Television & Film, Social Content Series: Netflix – I Like To Watch

Webby Award for Celebrity/Fan, General Social: Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS 2023 

Webby Award for Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features: Vote.org + Taylor Swift on National Voter Registration Day

People’s Voice Award for Celebrity/Fan, General Social: Jennifer Garner (& Pretend Cooking Show series)

People’s Voice Award for Best Social Video Series, Features: The Kelly Clarkson Playlist from the The Kelly Clarkson Show

People’s Voice Award for Television & Film, Social Content Series: Barbie Celebrates Barbie The Movie

People’s Voice Award for Public Service & Activism, General Social: CHILDREN UNDER ATTACK – UNICEF

People’s Voice Award for Comedy, General Social: Corporate Erin

People’s Voice Award for Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Content Series: Reddit Social x r/Place 

People’s Voice Award for Television & Film, Social Video Short Form: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8: RuPaul’s Best Laughs Ranked

AI, Metaverse & Virtual

Webby Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, AI Apps and Experiences: Be My AI

Webby Award for Media & Entertainment, AI Apps and Experiences: Human or Not

Webby Award for Science & Education, General Virtual Experiences: NASA's Immersive Earth

Webby Award for Product & Services, AI Apps and Experiences: PhotoRoom

Webby Award for Arts, Fashion, Retail & Culture, General Virtual Experiences: Sphere

Webby Award for Arts, Culture & Events, AI Apps and Experiences: TextFX 

People’s Voice Award for Experimental & Innovation, AI Apps and Experiences: Peridot

Apps & Software

Webby Award for Entertainment & Sports, General Apps: Letterboxd

Webby Award for Connected Products & Wearables, App Features: OURA