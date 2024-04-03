The 2024 Webby Awards recently released the list of nominees for its ceremony this year, Variety reported.
The 28th Webby Awards winners will be announced on April 23. Its ceremony will be on May 13, which will be hosted and writer, comedian and a mainstay at Late Night with Seth Myers, Amber Ruffin.
The Webbys span the gamut of digital content from websites to videos to apps, as well as AI, metaverse and virtual. Members of the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) select the nominees. There were almost 13,000 entries from 50 states and over 70 countries.
All of the nominees are eligible to win the Webby Awards (selected by the members of IADAS) and the Webby People's Voice Award, which comes from online votes. The voting is currently open at this link until April 18, which closes at 11:50 p.m. PT.
Even while some Hollywood and music artists call for stringent rules regarding the use of AI, the Webbys has nine categories devoted to the platform. Obviously, it can't be helped since it is the awards for anything digital and exists on the internet.
However, notably absent from the nominees are OpenAI and ChatGPT. There are other apps and sites nominated, though. Google's TextFX, billed as an AI-powered tool for rappers seemed fascinating so I tried it.
I used the “Unexpect” mode and entered the prompt “in front of a screen” to see what it would give me. The first one is quite harmless: “in front of a screen that is showing the insides of an active volcano.” The third one's a little disconcerting: “in front of a screen that is made out of human skin.” The sixth one (you get seven) is either playing at being meta or channeling Kirk Lazarus: “in front of a screen that is playing a video of a screen that is playing a video of a screen.”
There's also descrybe.ai which allows users to search for legal terms or cases and uses generative AI to summarize the case.
And then there's Hypercontext: AI-Assisted Performance Reviews, which, if you're an employee anywhere working for a company that does performance reviews, either sends a chill up your spine or just makes your head scratch.
I'm trying not jinx the world at large, but depending on where you stand in the AI debate, I just hope SkyNet is still far behind.
Anyway, here's the list of the 2024 Webby Awards nominees:
General Desktop & Mobile Sites – Entertainment (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Angry Birds
- ChainZoku
- Entertainment Weekly
- The Hollywood Reporter
- Variety
Video Series & Channels – Entertainment (Video)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube channel
- Movies, Explained – Vox
- Saturday Night Live
- Variety's Actors on Actors
- We Are Broadway
Television, Film & Streaming, General Desktop & Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Bluey Official Website Revamp – BBC Studios
- Focus Features – Focus Features
- NASA+ Streaming Service – NASA
- Perfect Days official movie site – mount inc.
- Saltburn – Flashback Microsite – AvatarLabs
Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment, Features (Social)
- Bravo TV Social Media – Bravo
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! Social
- Saturday Night Live – Saturday Night Live
- Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop
- The Kelly Clarkson Show Social – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Writing – Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Searching for Sasha: Ukrainian Grantees on the Front Lines (Rockefeller Foundation)
- Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)
- Sex After 60: A Special Digital Issue from Cosmopolitan (Cosmopolitan)
- Tenderness & Brutality: True Stories from an ICU (Boston Globe)
- I’m Not a Victim: Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Money, Abuse and the ‘Assholes' behind Pam & Tommy (Variety)
Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Content Series (Social)
- Ford x Sydney Sweeney – Wieden + Kennedy
- How Art Changed Me – All Arts
- Reddit Social x r/Place – Reddit
- Redesigning Signs Series – kvell collective
- Sydney Opera House: House Vault Series – Sydney Opera House
Best Creator, Features (Social)
- Connor Price – Viral Nation
- Madison Tevlin – Down Syndrome is the Least Interesting Thing About Me – Canadian Content Studios / Same Page Talent
- Mother Jones Creator in Residence – Mother Jones
- Ryan’s World – R&CPMK
- Steven He – Viral Nation
Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features (Social)
- Amaury Guichon's Whimsical Wonka Suitcase – Warner Bros. Pictures
- M·A·C Cosmetics x Tube Girl – M·A·C Cosmetics
- The Ad You Stay In ft. Paris Hilton – 1stAveMachine
- The Cheesecake Factory x Travis Kelce: Fashion Icons – EssenceMediacom
- Vote.org + Taylor Swift on National Voter Registration Day – Vote.org
Television & Film, Social Campaigns (Social)
- Disney100 Social Campaign: @Disney – Disney Brand Digital Team
- History of the World Part II Social Campaign – Hulu Originals
- Leave The World Behind: Deer Warning – Stellar Agency Inc
- Wednesday – For Your Emmy Contamination – Real Pie
- Yellowjackets S2 Campaign – Paramount+
Interview/Talk Show, Social Content Series (Social)
- Chris Wallace – CNN
- Couch Conversations – Black Love
- Giphy Famous – Giphy
- LinkedIn News Bites: Barack Obama – LinkedIn
- Logo's The Spill – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
Best Use of Video, Features (Social)
- Call Me With Timothée Chalamet – TBWA\Media Arts Lab
- CMT Campfire Sessions – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
- Gin & Juice (Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre) – Rosewood Creative
- It’s Ludacris: Hip-Hop Artist and Falcons Mascot Go Viral for Aerial Stunts – Atlanta Falcons
- Love Sick – Atlantic Records
Best Use of AI, Features (Social)
- Cheeseburger Nuggets – Developed with AI- davidmartin Holding GmbH
- Diverse by Default. Pinterest’s Inclusive AI – Pinterest
- Freestyle-RapGPT Battle – Leagas Delaney Hamburg GmbH Werbeagentur
- Ghostface Is Calling – Paramount Pictures
- Niceaunties – Niceaunties
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Social Campaigns (Social)
- #AmericanDrag ft. Trixie Mattel – Headword
- Driving While Black – Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- GLAAD Spirit Day 2023 – GLAAD
- The Watch – Leo Burnett Toronto
- Valuable Women – Inbrax
Public Service & Activism, Social Campaigns (Social)
- #TakeItDown – hive
- Governor Barbie ft. Gretchen Whitmer – Authentic
- Rights against the Right – Jung von Matt AG
- Save The Rainbow Flag – The Gilbert Baker Foundation
- The Missing Slice – Doner
Social Content Series, Television & Film (Social)
- Barbie Celebrates Barbie the Movie – Mattel
- Bel-Air Season 2 – Westbrook Media
- Champion | Bespoke Social – BBC Creative – Digital Drama
- Netflix | I Like To Watch – Netflix
- This Week In (Series) – AARP Studios
Best Host, Features (Podcasts)
- Baby, This is Keke Palmer – Wondery
- HBO's Succession Podcast – Warner Bros. Discovery
- Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon – SixDegrees.Org
- The Assignment with Audie Cornish – CNN
- The Laverne Cox Show – iHeartPodcasts
Best Indie Podcast, Features (Podcasts)
- 80s TV Ladies – 134 West
- Can't Afford Therapy Podcast – Full Court Studios
- Mommying While Muslim Podcast – Mommying While Muslim Podcast
- Naked Beauty Podcast – Naked Beauty
- The Film That Blew My Mind – The Film That Blew My Mind
Best Indie Podcast – Limited Run, Features (Podcasts)
- Gooned – Gooned Podcast
- Sick as a Dog – PodTalk
- The Virtue Field – Revolution Ethics Project
- TwentyOne 21: A Black AF Scripted Audio Comedy – TwentyOne 21 Podcast
- Undiscarded: Stories of New York – CitizenRacecar
Best Individual Episode, Features (Podcasts)
- Autism for Badass Moms – Autism for Badass Moms
- Disney For Scores Podcast – Disney Music Group
- ESPN Daily – Satchel Paige’s Legend and Legacy – ESPN
- Marshawn Lynch with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay – Colin Cowherd’s The Volume
- Possible | Trevor Noah on the Future of Entertainment and AI – Wonder Media Network
Best Limited Series, Features (Podcasts)
- Can You Dig It? A Hip-Hop Origin Story with Chuck D – Audible, Sound+Fission
- Dykes to Watch Out For – Audible
- Strike Force Five
- The Sounds of Nightmares – Bandai Namco Europe
- We Found Love – The Boston Globe
Best Series, Features (Podcasts)
- All There Is With Anderson Cooper – CNN
- American Masters: Creative Spark – American Masters
- Classy with Jonathan Menjivar – Audacy and Paper Kite Podcasts
- Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast – Audible
- Paul Giamatti's CHINWAG with Stephen Asma – Treefort Media
Comedy, Shows (Podcasts)
- Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend – SiriusXM
- Gold Minds with Kevin Hart
- Hold Up with Dulcé Sloan & Josh Johnson from The Daily Show – Paramount
- The Bald and The Beautiful – Studio71
- Trust Fall – Broadway Video
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Shows (Podcasts)
- Culture Kids Podcast – Culture Kids Media
- GirlTrek’s Black History Bootcamp – GirlTrek
- The Black Fatherhood Podcast – Jill Ruby Productions
- The Laverne Cox Show – Shondaland
- When You're Invisible – iHeart Radio and My Cultura Podcast Network
Science & Education, Shows (Podcasts)
- Amazing Wildlife – Ruby, The iHeartMedia Branded Audio Studio
- NASA's Curious Universe – NASA
- Radiolab – WNYC Studios
- The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week – Popular Science
- Unexplainable – Vox Media
History, Shows (Podcasts)
- Being Black: The 80's – TheGrio
- Black History in Two Minutes (Or So) – Black History in Two Minutes
- Mandela – Audible
- Mobituaries With Mo Rocca – Paramount
- Who Killed JFK?
Interview/Talk Show, Shows (Podcasts)
- On With Kara Swisher – Vox Media
- Oprah's Super Soul – OWN
- The Assignment with Audie Cornish – CNN
- The Ezra Klein Show – New York Times Opinion Audio
- Wiser Than Me With Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Lemonada Media
Original Music Score / Best Sound Design, Features (Podcasts)
- From the Streets to the Suites – Audible
- Meditative Story: From great loss, a great freedom, by Isabel Allende – WaitWhat
- Radical – Tenderfoot TV
- The Duolingo French Podcast Presents: The Secret Life of Josephine Baker – Duolingo
- Undertow: The Sisters – Realm
Sports, Shows (Podcasts)
- 30 for 30 Podcasts: Bag Game – ESPN
- After the Whistle with Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe – Apple News
- It is What it is – The Legion Media Group
- New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce
- Nightcap with Unc and Ocho – Colin Cowherd’s The Volume
Television & Film, Shows (Podcasts)
- And Just Like That…The Writers Room – Warner Bros. Discovery
- Endeavour: The Story So Far, a Recap of Seasons 1-8 – Masterpiece
- Films to Be Buried With Brett Goldstein – iHeartPodcasts
- HBO's The Last of Us Podcast – Warner Bros. Discovery
- Netflix – The Crown: The Official Podcast – Netflix
Comedy, Individual Episodes (Podcasts)
- Bitch Sesh – Garbage World
- Fly on The Wallin Podcast – Handberry Creative
- How Did This Get Made: Fast X Live! – SiriusXM
- Las Culturistas With Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – iHeartPodcasts
- The Comment Section (A Spotify Podcast) – Whalar
Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Podcasts)
- Democracy Vibe Check – WABE
- DJ Switch: Joy Through Music – Rebel Girls
- Kidz Bop – Audible
- Shoot the Messenger: Espionage, Murder & Pegasus Spyware – Exile Content Studio
- The Official Love & Death Podcast – Texas Monthly Studio
Public Service & Activism, General Video (Video)
- Hanging On – Cosmosquare Films
- How to Create Community | Voices From The Skoll Community – Skoll Foundation
- Moving Isa – Business Insider
- Right to Learn Series – ACLU
- The Dream Village – Our Better World
- To Write Love On Her Arms – “The World is Not Better Without You” – Well Done Marketing
Music Video, General Video (Video)
- Doja Cat “Paint The Town Red” – Church Edit
- Lil Nas X “J Christ” – Church Edit
- Megan Thee Stallion “Cobra” – Church Edit
- Olivia Rodrigo “Vampire” – Modern Post
- Victoria Monet “On My Mama” – Hound LLC
Best Use of Video or Moving Image, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Apple Vision Pro – Apple
- Cartier Love Collection – BORN Group
- Petronas Integrated Report – Fishermen Integrated
- Polaroid I-2 – Build in Amsterdam
- Shupatto Bags brand site – mount inc.
Trailer, General Video (Video)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Story Trailer – Ayzenberg
- O Pioneer – Coat of Arms
- Shaun White: The Last Run Trailer – AlterEgo
- The Witcher S3 Immersive Scene Deep Dive – Netflix
- Travel by Design Trailer – Marriott International
Best Mobile User Interface, Mobile Specific Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Cowboy – Basic/Dept
- Google Store – Basic/Dept
- Gucci Ancora Fashion Show 2024 – Basic/Dept
- Threads on the Web – Instagram
- YouTube TV Homepage – YouTube
Best Use of AI, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Climate Realism – Publicis Media GmbH
- CodyMD – Artifact
- HolidAI: Santa's Magical Mailroom – Hunt, Gather
- Missjourney.ai – ACE
- Runway iOS – Runway
Technical Achievement, Performance & Craft (Video)
- Birds Eye View: Atlanta Falcons Overhead Roof Camera Angle – Atlanta Falcons
- HolidAI – Mss ng Peces
- Meta Quest 3 – Sphere – Expand Your World – Meta
- Stranger Things 4 – Season Finale – Accenture Song Brand Germany GmbH
- Troye Sivan x Spotify Green Screen – Spotify
Animation, Branded Entertainment (Video)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street: Dream Demon – G Fuel
- Alzheimer's Research UK ‘Change The Ending' – Passion Pictures
- Animaniacs x MasterClass – Hulu
- Up in Smoke – Nomint
- Video Games by Tenacious D – Pinreel Inc.
Best Video Editing, Craft (Advertising, Media & PR)
- #GameTimeGlow – A New Sports Tradition for Dads & Daughters – /prompt.
- Backstage with Adam Driver – Squarespace
- Farewell to DVDs – Ways & Means
- Kruger – Love Is Messy – Nimiopere Film Editorial
- Meta x Rayban: Coco Gauff x The Art of the Downtime – Church Edit
Integrated Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- All Aboard All of The Times – The New York Times
- Barbie the Movie – Mattel
- HBO Winning Time Season 2 – Warner Bros. Discovery
- M&M’S Spokescandies on Pause – Goodby Silverstein & Partners & Critical Mass
- Xbox: Power Your Dreams/#OnIn5 – McCann New York
Media & Entertainment, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
- #TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton – Gravity Road
- Call Me With Timothée Chalamet – TBWA\Media Arts Lab
- The Price of Morals Campaign – Squid Game: The Challenge – BBH USA
- They're Just Ken: Ryan Gosling Gifts BTS' Jimin Ken’s Guitar – IW Group
- WeTransfer and Jungle Collaboration – WeTransfer
Best Integrated Experience, AI Apps and Experiences Features (AI, Metaverse & Virtual)
- Alpha: AI for Investors (built by Public) – Public
- Bluehost WonderSuite – Web.com
- Cat Royale – Blast Theory
- Photoshop Generative Fill – Adobe
- Web.com AI Builder – Web.com
Experimental & Innovation, AI Apps and Experiences (AI, Metaverse & Virtual)
- A11y-AI – denkwerk
- Clay – AI for Earth – Ode Partners
- Peridot – Niantic
- Sustainable Horizons: Creating a Greener Future Through AI – The Wall Street Journal
- TextFX – Google
Products & Services, AI Apps and Experiences (AI, Metaverse & Virtual)
- Flora AI – Love, Plants Inc.
- Immerse – Helping Adults Speak New Languages with Confidence – Immerse Inc.
- Lotus Personal Showroom – code d'azur
- PhotoRoom – PhotoRoom
- The Greatest Guide to Jochos & Burgers – Vector B
Public Service & Activism, AI Apps and Experiences (AI, Metaverse & Virtual)
- AI creates greener and cycle-friendly streets. – IN10
- descrybe.ai – descrybe.ai
- Dublin Simon Community – Unfair City – BBDO Dublin now in partnership with TBWA Dublin
- Telekom – Without Consent – Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH
- The Homeless Gallery – fischerAppelt
Technical Achievement, AI Apps and Experiences Features (AI, Metaverse & Virtual)
- A11y-AI – denkwerk
- Animate Anything – Tess O’Leary
- DataGPT- DataGPT
- Digital Francis Ngannou
- Peridot – Niantic
Work & Productivity, AI Apps and Experiences (AI, Metaverse & Virtual)
- Fiverr Neo – Fiverr
- Hypercontext: AI-Assisted Performance Reviews – Hypercontext
- Magic Studio – Mission North
- Rescue Writer – Deutsch LA
- Typeface.ai – Sparkpr
Arts, Fashion & Culture, General Metaverse Experiences (AI, Metaverse & Virtual)
- Cirque du Soleil's Big Top Enters the Metaverse for the First Time in Partnership with Gamefam – Gamefam
- Gucci Ancora across Virtual Worlds – Gucci
- Mstylelab – Macys
- The Cultureverse – POC Lab
- The iii Museum – An Immersive Art Experience for Iranian Artists – Serviceplan Germany
Best Use of AI & Machine Learning, App Features (Apps & Software)
- Captions – BerlinRosen
- Dubecos – Doncomm LLC
- Photoleap – Lightricks
- Remix AI
- Robokiller – Mosaic Group
Best Visual Design – Function, App Features (Apps & Software)
- Atoms – Atoms
- Infinity Comics – Marvel Unlimited – Marvel
- Runway iOS – Runway
- Selfbook – Selfbook
- WNBA Mobile App – Women’s National Basketball Association
Art, Culture & Events, General Apps (Apps & Software)
- All Arts – All Arts
- Chicago Strolls' Student-led Walking Tours – Art Processors
- DICE: The Weirdly Easy Ticketing App – DICE
- The Met Replica – Verizon
- TodayTix – TodayTix
Work & Productivity, General Apps (Apps & Software)
- Calendly: The Scheduling Automation Platform for Teams and the Enterprise – Calendly
- monday.com – monday.com
- Notion – Outcast
- Slack IA4 Redesign – Slack
- ZocNotes by Zoc.AI – Zoc.AI
Best Game Design, Game Features (Games)
- Alan Wake 2 – Epic Games
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
- Cult of the Lamb – Massive Monster
- Dead Space – Electronic Arts
- Monopoly Go!