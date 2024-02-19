The Chiefs will use the offseason to fix the few holes in their Super Bowl roster.

The Kansas City Chiefs might have won the Super Bowl this season, but that doesn't mean everything is peachy in Missouri. In fact, one could argue that Kansas City won in spite of their glaring weaknesses. There's a reason why Mahomes played his first away playoff game this season, or why the Chiefs were underdogs in most of their games.

With the offseason coming up, it's an opportunity for the Chiefs to reload and retool their roster. Of course, that likely means revamping some of their position groups to reload for next season. While all of the talk is around the big time free agents, there's some under-the-radar players that the team can sign in the offseason.

Chiefs' needs in 2024 free agency

What do the Chiefs need in the upcoming free agency period? Well, the first and foremost issue to be addressed is the wide receiver position. Kansas City's wide receiver room was lackluster at best and downright horrendous at worst. Rashee Rice emerged as a possible threat, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling's maddening inconsistency and Kadarius Toney existing made everything worse.

Another notable area that will need to be addressed is their defense. The Chiefs' defense arguably carried the team to the Super Bowl, but they're set to lose multiple players to free agency. Players such as Drue Tranquill, L'Jarius Sneed, Chris Jones, Willie Gay, and Mike Edwards are set to hit free agency.

Left tackle is yet another position that could be due for a change, with Donovan Smith potentially leaving the Chiefs. Considering the talent available in free agency, though, don't expect the Chiefs to sign a free agent tackle to protect Patrick Mahomes' blindside.

Tyler Boyd, Bengals, WR

If the Chiefs play their cards right, they can probably have a go at some of the top wide receivers in free agency. Michael Pittman Jr and Tee Higgins are both studs that can give Mahomes a much better chance of succeeding. They can also try and have a go at Calvin Ridley or Gabe Davis as well.

However, one name that could be a big help for the Chiefs in another Bengals wide receiver. Tyler Boyd might not be in the top five of this year's wide receiver class, but he's still a solid receiver who can function as a WR2/WR1 in the right system. Depending on how they feel about Rice's improvement, they can put Boyd as their top guy or the second-in-command.

The move also has the added benefit of weakening one of their rivals, as Kansas City will take one of Joe Burrow's best weapons. Even without that benefit, though, the Chiefs will love having a player of Boyd's caliber on the team.

Tyron Smith, Cowboys, LT

Look, we just said that the Chiefs aren't likely going to turn to free agency to address their needs at left tackle. That doesn't mean that they need to ignore one of the better blindside tackles when he's available, no? Tyron Smith is coming off of his contract, and the Chiefs could definitely use his help in the trenches.

Donnovan Smith was a disaster for the Chiefs last season, committing multiple penalties and giving up pressure in key scenarios. For a team that has prided itself in protecting Mahomes to the best of their ability, they struggled to do that last season. Mahomes is elite at avoiding pressure, but that's not an excuse to neglect the line.

There's certainly some worries about Tyron Smith for the Chiefs. He's on the older side, and he's dealt with a litany of injuries during his career. If he does pan out for Kansas City, though, they'll have one of the best blindside blockers in the entire league. Despite the injury woes, Smith still earned second-team All-Pro honors and was the anchor of the Cowboys' elite offensive line.

Chidobe Awuzie, Bengals, CB

Another Bengals player? Well, this time, it's on the opposite end of the spectrum. L'Jarius Sneed was a key contributor for the Chiefs this season, but he may have played himself out of KC. Sneed enters the NFL free agency period as the best cornerback, and you bet teams will line up to try and sign the star cornerback.

Now, Brett Veach will absolutely try to keep Sneed in tow. He's the best lockdown corner in the league, and players of his caliber don't grow on trees. However, they do have to be prepared with a backup plan in case it doesn't pan out.

Chidobe Awuzie isn't anyone's first choice when it comes to top cornerbacks. After an injury in 2022, Awuzie started the season off flat and never quite recovered for the Bengals. However, before that dreaded ACL tear, Awuzie was one of the best lockdown corners in the league as well.

The Chiefs will be banking on Awuzie bouncing back after a down year due to injury in this scenario. And even if Sneed does re-sign, it never hurts to add depth to a fatigued Super Bowl roster.