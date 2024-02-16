Chiefs cornerback will likely have options in the offseason

The world is constantly changing in the NFL, and it's extremely hard for great teams to maintain their status. The Kansas City Chiefs were the first team to win back-to-back championships in 20 years when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, and that accomplishment is quite notable. Top players often seek new contracts and better pay after winning titles, and that could be the case for Kansas City cornerback L'Jarius Sneed during the offseason.

"I hope I'm here but you never know how it's gonna go…" Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed on his upcoming free agency and if he'll be with KC for the potential #threepeat@jay__sneed @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/RxRxBW3MdR — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 15, 2024

Sneed is a top cornerback for the Chiefs, and he earned more than $2.7 million last year. The cornerback will become a free agent at the start of the new league year, and while he enjoys playing for the Chiefs, he wants to get paid what he is worth. He sent a message to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach.

Sneed made an appearance on the “Up and Adams” sports talk show, and he told host Kay Adams that he wanted to be a part of a team that goes for a three-peat next season. However, there are other factors involved in his decision. “I hope I'm here but you never know how it's gonna go… .”

Sneed is considered a solid cover corner in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's secondary. L'Jarius Sneed finished the regular season with 78 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 14 passes defensed and 2 interceptions. He also recovered 1 fumble.

The Kansas City secondary was effective throughout the postseason when the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and the 49ers. Sneed registered 17 tackles, 3 passes defensed and 1 forced fumble during the four-game postseason winning streak.