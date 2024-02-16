The world is constantly changing in the NFL, and it's extremely hard for great teams to maintain their status. The Kansas City Chiefs were the first team to win back-to-back championships in 20 years when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, and that accomplishment is quite notable. Top players often seek new contracts and better pay after winning titles, and that could be the case for Kansas City cornerback L'Jarius Sneed during the offseason.

Sneed is a top cornerback for the Chiefs, and he earned more than $2.7 million last year. The cornerback will become a free agent at the start of the new league year, and while he enjoys playing for the Chiefs, he wants to get paid what he is worth. He sent a message to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach.

Sneed made an appearance on the “Up and Adams” sports talk show, and he told host Kay Adams that he wanted to be a part of a team that goes for a three-peat next season. However, there are other factors involved in his decision. “I hope I'm here but you never know how it's gonna go… .”

Sneed is considered a solid cover corner in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's secondary. L'Jarius Sneed finished the regular season with 78 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 14 passes defensed and 2 interceptions. He also recovered 1 fumble.

RECOMMENDED
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid. Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl 58 logo in background
Why Chiefs are 100% a dynasty after wild Super Bowl 58 win over 49ers

David Rooney ·

Cutouts of Josh Allen (Bills), Christian McCaffrey (49ers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Jordan Love (Packers), and Lamar Jackson (Ravens), with the words NFL Power Rankings written at the bottom of the image
NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs enter offseason on top of the world

Mike Johrendt ·

JJ Watt amid missed holding calls during Chiefs vs 49ers Super Bowl 58
JJ Watt drops truth bomb on lack of holding calls in 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl 58

Jay Postrado ·

The Kansas City secondary was effective throughout the postseason when the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and the 49ers. Sneed registered 17 tackles, 3 passes defensed and 1 forced fumble during the four-game postseason winning streak.

 