Andy Reid along with the Steve Spagnuolo-led Chiefs defense were lethal.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, heck maybe even Taylor Swift will get a lot of attention after the Kansas City Chiefs edged out the San Francisco 49ers. But, credit should be given wherever it is due. The coaching staff led by Steve Spagnuolo, Matt Nagy, and Andy Reid schemed their way to a clutch win. Their head honcho had a big statement to exclaim while enjoying their Super Bowl victory, via NFL on CBS.

“Well, there's no doubt. The guys were great. Our defense played out of their mind. How bout that D, baby?” the Chiefs head coach said.

It was a tough battle throughout Super Bowl 58. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were both de-motivated after they got mopped by the 49ers' defense in the first half. It was Andy Reid's job to boost their morale despite the deficit after halftime. Then, a flip switched within this Chiefs squad once the third period started and that was what the coordinators needed.

Steve Spagnuolo executed a defensive masterclass with Chris Jones and the rest of the Chiefs defensive squad. In total, the 49ers were only able to convert three out of their 12 attempts from third down. They were also held back to 5.4 yards per play and 382 total yards. Everyone on the Chiefs defensive squad was thriving.

Then, it was Matt Nagy's turn to light Allegiant Stadium up with the offense. The Chiefs offense mustered up 455 total yards with an average gain of 5.8 yards per play. 325 of those came from lasers that Patrick Mahomes threw which helped his case in winning the Super Bowl 58 Finals MVP award.

Players on the field can be remarkable but the coaching behind them also makes a difference.