As the NFL offseason picks up speed, the Arizona Cardinals find themselves at a critical juncture. This follows a disappointing 2023 season. With a lackluster 4-13 record and no playoff appearance, the Cardinals are searching for hidden talents in the free agent market to rejuvenate their roster. In this piece, we'll delve into four interesting free agents who have the potential to breathe new life into Arizona's lineup. Getting these guys can perhaps propel the Cardinals toward success in the 2024 season.
The Cardinals' 2023 Season
The 2023 season marked the Arizona Cardinals' inaugural season under the guidance of new head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort. Despite securing a 4–13 record similar to the previous year, the Cardinals notched an upset victory against the Philadelphia Eagles nearing the end of the season. Additionally, the team unveiled new uniforms for the first time since the 2005 season.
Notably absent from the roster for the first time since 2019 was DeAndre Hopkins, who was released during the offseason. Following a defeat to the Houston Texans in Week 11, the Cardinals sealed their fate with a second consecutive losing season. Subsequent losses to the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers in Weeks 12 and 15, respectively, officially dashed their playoff hopes for the second straight year.
The Cardinals' 2024 Free Agency
Despite the disappointing record, the Cardinals found silver linings in the 2023 season. Head coach Jonathan Gannon garnered support from his players. He also demonstrated his suitability for the role. Several young talents, including tight end Trey McBride and offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr, emerged as promising building blocks for the future.
Most significantly, star Kyler Murray's performance hinted at his potential to remain the franchise quarterback. This followed his recovery from a torn ACL. Consequently, the Cardinals appear to be seeking upgrades around Murray. They are bolstered by a wealth of draft picks acquired. The most notable is an additional first-round pick in 2024 obtained from Houston after trading down from the No. 3 spot last spring.
Here we will look at the four sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Arizona Cardinals need to sign during the 2024 offseason.
Andrew Van Ginkel, LB
With ample cap space and a pressing need to bolster their pass rush, the Cardinals are eyeing potential targets in the free agent market. As such, someone like Andrew Van Ginkel stands out as a compelling option. While not a household name, Van Ginkel has proven himself a reliable rotational pass-rusher during his tenure with the Miami Dolphins. This past season, he seized the opportunity to showcase his capabilities. He made a significant impact on the Dolphins' defense amid injuries to key players. The 28-year-old linebacker recorded six sacks and 19 quarterback hits while demonstrating versatility in coverage. These make him an intriguing prospect for teams in need of defensive reinforcements.
Michael Pittman Jr, WR
Michael Pittman Jr is, of course, a dependable possession receiver. He could offer valuable depth to the Cardinals' receiving corps in 2024. With rookie Michael Wilson showing promise, adding Pittman would provide Murray with another reliable target. This is especially true in tight-window situations. Pittman's sure hands and ability to excel in contested catches make him an appealing option for Arizona's offense.
Jameis Winston, QB
In the quarterback department, the Cardinals find themselves in need of a reliable backup to support Murray. This is especially true as they aim to contend following his recovery from a torn ACL. Jameis Winston emerges as a viable candidate. He can bring experience and depth to the quarterback position, which was thin following the departure of Josh Dobbs and Colt McCoy.
Justin Madubuike, DT
Addressing the deficiencies in the interior defensive line is paramount for the Cardinals. Baltimore's Justin Madubuike presents a compelling solution. The Ravens' defensive tackle has garnered attention for his stellar performance in 2023. He amassed impressive numbers in tackles, sacks, and quarterback hits during the season. At just 26 years old, Madubuike's upward trajectory makes him an enticing addition to Arizona's defensive front. He would surely offer immediate impact and long-term potential.
Looking Ahead
As the Arizona Cardinals navigate the intricate landscape of NFL free agency, the pursuit of under-the-radar talents like Andrew Van Ginkel, Michael Pittman Jr, Jameis Winston, and Justin Madubuike could significantly enhance the team's prospects for the upcoming season. They have a combination of experience, versatility, and potential. As such, these players offer valuable contributions across critical positions. These range from bolstering the pass rush to providing depth on offense and shoring up the interior defensive line. As the Cardinals aim to rebound from a challenging 2023 campaign and position themselves as contenders in the NFC, strategic acquisitions in free agency may hold the key to realizing their ambitions. Signing any or all of these players could revitalize their pursuit of returning to the playoffs.