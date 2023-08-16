Trey Lance has received plenty of criticism after his shaky performance in the San Francisco 49ers' preseason opener. Lance's struggles in the 49ers' 34-7 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders raised questions about his ability to win San Francisco's backup quarterback job. While some members of the media might be down on the former No. 3 overall pick, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes Lance does a good job of blocking out all the noise.

The 49ers traded up to pick Lance near the top of the 2021 NFL Draft. Even though Lance doesn't have much NFL experience, Shanahan says the quarterback is a victim of high expectations.

“It goes with the territory,” Shanahan told a reporter when asked about the negativity regarding Lance in the press. “It goes with it for quarterbacks. It goes with it for anybody who's a high draft pick, but especially a quarterback. That's one of the tough things I think for that position, but also for high draft picks. You watch receivers come into the league and they have a few drops early in camp and it becomes a lot of pressure on them. People want to see those people take off and do it right away and have no flaws. That's just part of it.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Shanahan says the negativity surrounding Lance "goes with the territory" of being a top draft pick pic.twitter.com/4d0Uue7Ehu — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 16, 2023

Lance's stats in Week 1 of the preseason were fine. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 112 yards and an interception. His four sacks and two dropped interceptions, however, tell a different story.

Lance backed up Jimmy Garoppolo as a rookie. He was the starter for less than two games last season before a broken ankle ended his year. Now that Brock Purdy is the 49ers' starter and Sam Darnold is competing to be the No. 2 quarterback, Lance's future in San Francisco is very much up in the air.