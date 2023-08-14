San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance split playing time with fellow quarterback Sam Darnold in the Niners preseason opener versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Speaking on his performance, Niners' Trey Lance had a pretty blunt assessment, reports ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons.

“I mean, it doesn't feel good to go three and out, especially to start the game. So, that was definitely frustrating, but I obviously put it on myself to continue to be better, make sure the guys around me are ready to go, I'm ready to go. It starts with me, so I put that on myself.”

Trey Lance does not mince words when taking accountability for the Niners struggles to start their preseason opener. He goes on to emphasize that it is all about consistency.

“Just from drive to drive, just got to execute better.”

Niners fans will love the sense of responsibility from Trey Lance, although there is no doubt that they would prefer better play. Lance and Sam Darnold are currently embroiled in a quarterback competition for the second spot on the depth chart, and Lance is correct that he needs to continually get better in order to earn the backup position behind Brock Purdy.

Stay tuned into the rest of the Niners training camp and preseason in terms of the development of Lance and his improvement within the offense. If he can stay true to his word and fulfill the progress that he believes he can execute on, do not be surprised to see him as No. 2 on the quarterback depth chart come Week 1 of the regular season.