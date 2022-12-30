By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Brandon Aiyuk didn’t make any new fans in Las Vegas after a comment he shared on Instagram earlier this week ahead of a Week 17 clash between the Raiders and San Francisco 49ers on New Year’s Day, but the wide receiver clarified on Friday that it was all in good fun.

Brandon Aiyuk's Instagram comment encouraging Davante Adams to sit out was all in good fun 😅 pic.twitter.com/3Tj5cNqdet — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 30, 2022

Earlier this week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of quarterback Derek Carr after it was announced he would be benched for Week 17. On NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” the Instagram account posted the video, which Aiyuk commented on.

“Sit out this week, stand w yo guy!” the comment read.

Las Vegas fans were not happy with Aiyuk on social media after his comment, but Aiyuk spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area and explained his comments regarding Adams, who he says he has incredible respect for.

“It was a little fun. I think people took it a whole different way. If you don’t have to play Davante Adams — I mean, I would love to not play Davante Adams, I’m trying to win a football game,” Aiyuk explained.

“If Davante Adams is not out there I’m sure would increase our chances by a lot, especially with that team and how much he does for their offence, especially without their starting quarterback, so that’s all that was. It was more of a nod to Davante Adams, having some fun, but, you know, that’s Raiders’ fans for you.”

Aiyuk was drafted by the 49ers in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and said he modelled his game after Adams — his favorite NFL receiver — in his rookie season.

Adams has racked up 88 receptions on 160 targets for 1,290 yards and a league-leading 12 touchdowns this campaign. The All-Pro receiver is averaging 14.7 yards per reception, and 2022 is his fourth career 1,000-yard season and third in a row, per NBC.

Brandon Aiyuk certainly sparked some debate on social media with the comment, but he stresses with that it was all in good fun. It should add some more fire to an already interesting battle between the 49ers and Raiders in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day.