The Las Vegas Raiders, after making the playoffs last season, have endured a rough 2022-23 campaign. Quarterback Derek Carr’s decline in performance has been one of the biggest reasons behind the Raiders’ struggles. In fact, head coach Josh McDaniel and the rest of the Raiders brass decided to bench the 31-year old quarterback in favor of Jarrett Stidham after his pronounced struggles. Nevertheless, wide receiver Davante Adams, who was Carr’s collegiate teammate at Fresno State, still has his back.

Posting on his official Instagram account, Adams penned a heartfelt message in support of Derek Carr after his benching.

“This man gave everything he had. The reason I’m a Raider…One of the most disciplined and loving people I know. Got my bruddas back through whatever and if you can’t respect it (excuse my language) [explicit emoji redacted] you!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ Love u bruh,” Adams wrote.

Davante Adams requested a trade from the Green Bay Packers this past offseason to be closer to his home on the West Coast. Of course, it helped that a good buddy of his was part of what looked to be an up and coming team.

The Raiders’ acquisition of Adams was supposed to give them a bonafide superstar target for Derek Carr, but it just hasn’t worked out for them amid one of the quarterback’s worst seasons in silver and black. Through the ups and downs, the franchise has also stuck with the man they drafted 36th overall in 2014, so his benching is definitely a big deal amid the Raiders’ struggles.

Las Vegas still has a slim chance of making the postseason, although everything has to break right for them do so. The Raiders will now turn to Jarrett Stidham as their starting quarterback to end the year, with Carr deciding to step away from the team to avoid being a distraction. But with the Raiders set to face the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, two of the best teams in the league, to end the season, Stidham may be in for a rough welcome in what would be his first career starts.