$86,474. That is the new total amount of money that the league has fined players due to penalties against San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey. In their Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith was called for a facemask penalty against McCaffrey. This led to a $10,297 fine against him.

Alongside Smith in Week 6, here is the full list of fines levied against players due to penalties against Christian McCaffrey, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic on X:

Week 3, New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward – facemask: $8,153

Week 4, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner – facemask: $10,927

Week 4, Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson – illegal hit: $18,222

Week 5, Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson – facemask: $10,927

Week 5 Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson – unnecessary roughness: $16,391

Week 5: Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse – taunting: $10,927

This absurd list alludes to the frustration and difficulty of playing football across from Christian McCaffrey. As one of the most intimidating and versatile runners in the entire league, McCaffrey has been the main concern of most defensive coordinators' game plans. Alas, it seems that despite their best efforts, McCaffrey is having his way against NFL defenses and forcing opponents to make some very costly mistakes.

Christian McCaffrey has seven rushing touchdowns on the season, as well as a pair of receiving touchdowns. He is ranked first at his position and shows no signs of slowing down. Despite McCaffrey's oblique injury in Week 6, he is expected to suit up on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings. We'll see if this total grows passes that $100K threshold by the end of the season.