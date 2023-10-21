The San Francisco 49ers have had a tough week. Last Sunday, in one of the biggest upsets of the 2023 season, the 49ers lost their first game of the season against the Cleveland Browns. As they look ahead to Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, reports are surfacing regarding critical injury statuses for some key players. These reports include updates on star running back Christian McCaffrey, offensive lineman Trent Williams, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

McCaffrey, Williams, and Samuel all sat out of practice on Friday. McCaffrey, who is battling an oblique injury and Samuel, who suffered a shoulder injury, both exited the Week 6 contest early and did not return. Williams, who is plagued with an ankle injury, left the game briefly before returning. The silver lining when it comes to Williams, at least, is that “he didn't have a walking boot on in the locker room today, [although] he was moving around with a pronounced limp,” per Matt Barrow of The Athletic on X. If Williams ends up sidelined, Jaylon Moore is expected to make his first start since Week 6 of last season.

Perhaps the most concerning of the trio is Christian McCaffrey, who has missed significant time in the past due to injury. He is also the centerpiece of this star-studded offense, and his absence would be felt strongly.

The 49ers, who are Super Bowl favorites, must hope that three star players' absence in practice will not impact their Week 7 performance. In the event that any or all of them miss time, the team's resiliency will surely be put to the test.

Other players whose practice status has been affected due to injury include guard Aaron Banks, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and cornerback Isaiah Oliver, all of whom were limited participants.