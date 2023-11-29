San Francisco 49ers fans are planning to travel well again and fill up Lincoln Financial Field for matchup versus Philadelphia Eagles

There may be no group of fans who have traveled better this year than San Francisco 49ers fans. Since Week 1 when they took over Pittsburgh as the team trashed the Steelers 30-7, 49ers fans have shown up to road games. This continued in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams when a sea of red jerseys filled SoFi stadium and the broadcasters had to clarify that SoFi doesn't have red seats.

Now, 49ers fans plan on continuing this when the team needs them most at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend. San Francisco will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for what is considered of the games of the year. The 49ers come into this game at 8-3 while the Eagles are 10-1. Though the Niners have lost more games than Philly, they look to be back on track after posting three dominant wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

However, the Eagles are nearly impossible to knock down. They've only lost one game all season and even when they're not playing their best, they seem to come out with the win at the end of the game. Just like the tush push, they're practically unstoppable. The Eagles of course won this matchup recently during the NFC Championship Game last season when Brock Purdy was injured early in the game. They also have home-field advantage, where they are undefeated this season.

The 49ers Faithful is working to fill up Lincoln Financial Field even more than in last year's playoffs, with about 28% of the stadium expected to be filled by 49ers fans, compared to 19% last season, per VividSeats, via Cam Inman.

If San Francisco fans successfully turn up at Philly like they've done on the road all season, it could seriously help the 49ers take down the top-seeded Eagles. The Eagles have one of the rowdiest fanbases, so having 49ers fans in the stands will be crucial to support their team.