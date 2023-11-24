49ers tight end George Kittle was feeling hungry and generous following San Francisco's 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers are back on the winning track. After dropping three consecutive games to end the month of October, the Niners have now completed a sweep of their games played in the month of November, outscoring their three opponents 92-30 and re-establishing themselves as one of the teams to beat in the NFC. The latest victory, a 31-13 beatdown of their NFC West division rival Seattle on the road on Thanksgiving night. After the win, 49ers tight end George Kittle was in the mood to celebrate, the win perhaps or maybe Thanksgiving, and just like any good Thanksgiving houseguest, Kittle did not show up empty handed.

George Kittle running away with the turkey! 🦃😂@gkittle46 x @49ers pic.twitter.com/ltrjdXZO3Q — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 24, 2023

Some folks bring a dessert or a bottle of wine. If you're feeling really ambitious, maybe a couple of side dishes. My man George Kittle said ‘screw your pumpkin pie and cheesy potato casserole,' and decided to bring the whole damn bird back to the 49ers locker room courtesy of the NBC set. Along the way, Kittle shared some with the San Francisco fans who stuck around at Lumen Field.

Kittle was quiet in the win, only snagging three receptions for nineteen yards, but the Niners hummed anyway. Behind another strong performance of Christian McCaffrey (who should be in the MVP conversation!) and a dominant effort by the defense, the 49ers only needed Kittle to provide the team with the main course of their postgame meal.

San Francisco now gets a long rest before they gear up for what could be the game of the year in the NFC. On Sunday December 3rd, the Niners travel east to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game. George Kittle will probably need to bring more than just the turkey for the Niners to come away with the win in Philadelphia.