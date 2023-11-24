The 49ers' Christian McCaffrey set a new 49ers record with an insane first half performance vs. the Seahawks.

Christian McCaffrey is a star in both the run and pass games for the San Francisco 49ers. On Thursday night he made a lot of sports bettors happy with a scintillating first half performance that put him on a whole new plateau among 49ers players historically.

McCaffery spoke about Coach Kyle Shanahan and an NFL record he nearly broke recently. McCaffery paid teammate Trent Williams the ultimate compliment recently.

On Thursday, reporter Nick Wagoner shared the good news on McCaffery's TD run that broke a franchise record.

“Some extra sauce on that record-breaking TD run for #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey. He scores from 8 yards out by running through or making six defenders miss. That's his 11th rushing touchdown of the season, the most by a Niner in a season in franchise history.

McCaffrey is now in Jerry Rice territory in terms of all-time touchdowns scored.

The #49ers list of most total touchdowns scored in a season: 1. Jerry Rice, 1987 – 23

2. Jerry Rice, 1989, 1995 – 17

3. Christian McCaffrey, 2023 – 16 (Rice also had 16 twice and Terrell Owens had 16 in 2001). — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 24, 2023

The 49ers led the home team, the Seattle Seahawks, by a score of 24-3 with 39 seconds left in the second quarter.

McCaffrey darted around and through defenders en route to 87 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground. The former Stanford Cardinal running back also caught four passes for 17 yards for the 49ers as Brock Purdy completed 15 of 20 passes for 134 yards on the young evening.

Christian McCaffrey with the incredible TD run! pic.twitter.com/uzF3bmZXK3 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 24, 2023

Geno Smith, questionable heading into the game at one point, completed just two passes out of seven in the first half for just 14 yards as the Seahawks' offense stalled against a team led by a ferocious defense including new addition Chase Young on the edge of the defensive line.

A missed Jason Myers field goal kept the 49ers in front by 21 heading into halftime.

The Seahawks scored a touchdown in the second half to drawn to within 24-10.