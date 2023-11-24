Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said his health wasn't the issue and issued a challenge to his teammates after their loss to the 49ers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was playing banged up against the San Francisco 49ers after leaving last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the second half with an injury in his right arm, near his elbow.

Things didn't get easier for him in the Seahawks” 31-13 loss to the 49ers in a game where 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey went crazy and Seattle struggled to generate offense.

Smith was 18 of 27 for 180 yards. He was sacked six times, threw an interception in the first half and nearly had a few more throws picked off. The Seahawks' first five possessions gained 15 total yards, and when Seattle tried to rally in the second half, Smith took a couple of untimely sacks.

After the game, Smith issued a challenge to his Seahawks teammates, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times:

Smith challenged his Seahawks teammates, saying “It starts with every guy individually really just looking at his own film…his own tape. Kind of looking himself in the mirror and saying ‘what can I do to help the team? How can I be more consistent? How can I be more effective on a down-to-down basis? How can I play better so we can score more points than we're doing right now?'

It directly starts with me and, as you know, we're all connected out there. All eleven of us. So, every single guy's gotta look himself in the mirror. But it starts with me, so it'll give me time to reflect on this. It's tough, but we get the time to reflect on it and figure out ways to get better.”

When asked if his strained triceps was bothering him, Smith said “not at all,” according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Up next for the Seahawks – they take on the Dallas Cowboys next week on Thursday Night Football.