Christian McCaffrey can do it all on the field and that includes playing the role of a quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers’ shiny new weapon showed his arm during one play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams when he hooked up with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter for San Francisco’s first score of the game.

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who shouldn’t be fear losing his job to McCaffrey, gave a bit of a context on how that CMC touchdown pass happened.

Via David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone:

“Basically went through the whole read, left to right,” Garoppolo explained. “Came back to Christian. He wasn’t even really in the read, and he turned it upfield. That’s just being a football player.”

Garoppolo also said that McCaffrey just made a play out of nothing despite not being not of the primary options for that particular play.

49ers tight end George Kittle also had nothing but praises to say about the heads-up play of McCaffrey.

“That was a dot,” tight end George Kittle said after the game. “Perfect. Right to [wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk]. Like I said, the pass was awesome, the catch was awesome.”

Moreover, Christian McCaffrey has also just become the first player in 17 years to record a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown, and a receiving touchdown in a game, per ESPN Stats & Info.

McCaffrey ended his second game with the 49ers with 94 rushing yards and 55 receiving yards and three touchdowns overall. Imagine this guy together on the same team with Taysom Hill.