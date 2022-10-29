NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Rams prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022

The San Francisco 49ers will travel south on Interstate 5 as they take on the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Rams prediction and pick.

The 49ers are coming off a humiliating 44-23 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 25 of his 37 passes for 303 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Additionally, Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed seven times for 54 yards, while Christian McCaffrey made his 49ers debut by rushing eight times for 38 yards while catching two passes for 24 yards. George Kittle caught six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, while Brandon Aiyuk added seven catches for 82 yards. However, Deebo Samuel only caught five passes for 42 yards. The defense struggled, allowing the Chiefs to convert 6 of 9 on third downs and allowed 529 yards.

The Rams are coming off a bye week. Now, the question remains on how they come out against the 49ers and if they execute the best game plan to win. The Niners have won seven regular season games in a row against the Rams, including a 24-9 throttling a few weeks ago in Santa Clara. Subsequently, Matthew Stafford struggled in that contest, completing 32 of his 48 passes for throwing no touchdowns and one interception. Darrell Henderson rushed seven times for 27 yards. Conversely, Cooper Kupp excelled, notching 14 catches for 122 yards, while Tyler Higbee added 10 receptions for 73 yards.

Garoppolo completed 16 of his 27 passes for 239b yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Wilson rushed 18 times for 74 yards. Samuel caught six passes for 115 yards and a score, while Aiyuk added four catches for 37 yards. Also, Kittle had two catches for 24 yards.

The defense destroyed any offense the Rams could produce. Dre Greenlaw recorded 12 solo tackles, while Nick Bosa had three solo tackles and two sacks. Additionally, Samson Ebukam delivered three solo tackles and two sacks. Talanoa Hufanga recorded the game-sealing pick-six to win.

Here are the 49ers-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: 49ers-Rams Odds

San Francisco 49ers: -1 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams: +1 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-115)

Under: 41.5 (-105)

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The 49ers may be without Samuel this week. Ultimately, he suffered a hamstring injury last weekend and may be questionable for this week’s clash. The offense has an array of weapons to cover the hole.

Garoppolo has a 95.7 passer rating with 1,456 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions. However, he has struggled to make essential passes when the Niners have needed him. Last weekend, he threw an unforgivable interception in the red zone, heaving the pass up in the air while scurrying under pressure. Thus, Garoppolo must take better care of the ball.

McCaffrey has rushed 93 times for 431 yards and three touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 301 yards and a score. Ultimately, he will have a larger role in this contest and the rest of the season going forward. Samuel has caught 32 passes for 387 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 24 times for 138 yards and a score. Also, Aiyuk has 32 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns, while Kittle now has 25 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown over five games.

The defense must redeem themselves after last weekend’s atrocious performance. Likewise, Bosa and the rest of the defensive line must apply pressure. Patrick Mahomes had too much time to throw last weekend, hindering the 49ers. Regardless, they must bounce back against the Rams. Bosa has generated 16 solo tackles and recorded seven sacks this season. Also, Fred Warner now has 34 solo tackles and one sack. Hufanga continues his hot season with 29 solo tackles, one sack, and three interceptions.

The 49ers will cover the spread if they can run the ball successfully against the Rams. Ultimately, they thrive more when they run the ball, and Kyle Shanahan needs to design more creative plays to open up the rushing lanes. The defense must step up and force Stafford into making mistakes.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams have had two weeks to prepare for this contest. Ultimately, it gives them an advantage, and they must capitalize on it. Stafford has had a season to forget, delivering with an 84.6 passer rating, 1,576 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Likewise, Henderson has not been able to take advantage of a backfield that is now solely his. He has rushed 46 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns while catching 14 passes for 77 yards. However, Kupp continues to generate monster numbers, with 56 catches and 607 yards. Allen Robinson has been a disappointment, with 17 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, Van Jefferson could make his season debut this weekend.

The defense remains stout. Aaron Donald has 12 solo tackles and four sacks. Also, Jalen Ramsey has 23 solo tackles with two sacks and an interception. The Rams will cover the spread if they can stop the potent rushing attack and move the chains against a fearsome defense.

Final 49ers-Rams Prediction & Pick

The 49ers are banged up but also not happy with their performance last week. Thus, expect them to come out firing and deliver another sweep of the Rams.

Final 49ers-Rams Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers: -1 (-110)