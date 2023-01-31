A past vs. present battle erupted recently on Twitter when former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley and New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux got into each other’s faces — virtually — when the latter put the Niners on blast during the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

“Way this game look we might be better than the 49rs😂😂😂,” Thibodeaux tweeted while the Philadelphia Eagles were beating the 49ers at home. Staley would later respond to that with a diss of his own, albeit personally targeting Thibodeaux. “Ur a flash player who gets bodied by average tackles. Don’t let the New York media affect you too much,” Staley said.

It did not end there. Thibodeaux would later drop a classic “Who are you bro” insult to answer right back before Staley landed a haymaker of his own. “Enough for u to respond. Congrats on your 4 sacks this year tho. that’s huge. Unbelievable numbers,” Staley replied.

Thibodeaux has seemingly developed the habit of expressing ignorance of the identities of former great offensive linemen. It was not that long ago when he said he did not know who Jeff Saturday was. This time, it’s 49ers great Joe Staley.

Now 38 years old, Staley used to be one of the best OTs in the NFL. During his 13-year career in the NFL, all with the 49rs, he collected six Pro Bowls and three second-team All-Pro honors. He retired in 2020.

As for the 49ers, the future still looks bright even though they just got eliminated by the Eagles — the same team that beat the New York Giants twice in the regular season and again in the Divisional Round.